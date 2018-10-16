Entertainment

FESTIVE OFFER AT KIDZANIA

Comment(0)

Don’t let your kids week end in a usual dull and mundane way. KidZania a one stop adventure and indoor entertaining arena for kids has come up with an exclusive festive offer
for Thursday’s & Friday’s

Funtastic Friday
Buy 1 kid ticket & get 1 adult ticket FREE
Toddler Thursday
Buy 1 toddler ticket and get 1 adult ticket FREE

So, wait no more and make your Thursday’s & Friday’s more exciting and energetic with the special buy 1 kid ticket and get 1 adult ticket free offer and let your kids learn through most innovative role-plays.

Time: 10am Onwards
Book Now on: https://kidzaniaindia-tickets.com/delhincr/ticketing.aspx?utm_source=website&utm_medium=homepg&utm_campaign=book_now
Venue: KidZania Delhi Ncr, Entertainment City, Gate No. 11, Near TGIP Mall, Sec 38A, Noida

About KidZania India:
KidZania is a safe, unique, and interactive global indoor theme park that inspires, educates & empowers kids, helping them understand & manage their world better. KidZania was founded in Mexico City in 1997 by a young entrepreneur, Xavier Lopez, who dreamed of creating a place where kids could have fun while enjoying real-life experiences. The first edutainment centre was opened in 1999 in Mexico. As of today, KidZania is present in 24 cities across 19 countries. In India, KidZania is operational in Noida & Mumbai. http://delhincr.kidzania.com/en-in

Related Articles
Entertainment

Booking Starts for Piramal Mahalaxmi Apartments in mumbai

piramal mahalaxmi project is that the complete behind the landmark venture in middle. The developer has chosen the handiest space to shape an exquisite machine suitable for the trendy families to decide on a domestic and live peacefully. because the clearly starting, Piramal property has supplied awe-inspiring alternatives concerning residential houses to the residence seekers. […]
Entertainment

The Great Gatsby Dancers from Swing Patrol Offer Best Performances to Entertain Your Guests

Those who are looking for Great Gatsby party entertainment can contact Swing Patrol a dancing community where you can find professional Great Gatsby dancers to entertain your audience. The Swing Patrol is a community of more than 1500 dancers who are passionate to teach and practice the yesteryear dancing styles. You can find them popularizing […]
Entertainment

Organizing a party Cyprus

Different types of events require different equipment. It is one thing to plan weddings, corporate, social parties or christenings Cyprus. Every detail needs to be established and there is a lot to plan as well. First of all, choosing a venue, then the guest list, catering and drinks, decorations and such. What is certain is […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *