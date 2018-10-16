Tech

Enterprise Fixed Voice Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Enterprise fixed voice services provide secure and flexible solutions at low costs and offer the benefit of a single global voice platform. They help in the reduction of costs with the help of better management of fixed costs. Moreover, opting for an enterprise fixed voice service guarantees secure communication solutions that are personalized for specific business needs and are combined with unified communication solutions. In addition, enterprise fixed voice services help prevent and detect cyber threats with layers of advanced network defenses. Furthermore, enterprise fixed voice services enable companies to conduct business at ease. For instance, Airtel Rwanda provides its enterprise customers with cutting-edge fixed voice services that meet the needs of both small enterprises, medium enterprises, and large corporations.

These solutions, at a bare minimum, meet the expectations of being the most effective tool in the voice arena. In addition, one of the largest challenges for any mobile employee-and the business as well-is being responsive to customers, colleagues, and partners alike. In today’s fast-paced world, people who respond the quickest often win business. Thus, employees that are away from their desks much of the day miss important phone calls. This has a measurable negative impact on profitability. This is anticipated to hamper the enterprise fixed voice services market in the coming years.

The global enterprise fixed voice services market can be segmented based on type, solution, enterprise size, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the enterprise fixed voice services market can be segmented into primary rate interface, fixed cellular, and SIP trunks. The primary rate interface segment is anticipated to hold a prominent market share as primary rate interfaces have the lowest calling rates and low international call rates due to a large network footprint. In terms of solution, the enterprise fixed voice services market can be classified into fax, PoS, analogue, and others.

Based on enterprise size, the market can be divided into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. In terms of end-user industry, the market can be categorized into banking, financial services, and insurance; telecommunication & information technology; retail & consumer goods; healthcare; research & education; media & entertainment; and others.

Based on region, the global enterprise fixed voice services market can be segmented into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to technological advancements in enterprise fixed voice services and cost savings offered by them. Asia Pacific is expected to be a key region of the enterprise fixed voice services market during the forecast period due to increase in requirement of enterprise fixed voice services in small and medium and large enterprises.

