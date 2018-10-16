Critical and Chronic Care Products Market Trends and Outlook 2018

In the Report “Critical and Chronic Care Products Market: By Treatment (Surgical, Paediatric, Psychiatric, Others); By Device (Anaesthesia Airways, Infusion Systems, Ventilators, Others); By Temperature Management, Vascular Access, Patient Care; By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others); By Geography – (2018-2023)” published by IndustryARC, the market is driven by the rising number of hospitals andclinics, which cater to the patients suffering from both chronic and critical illness.

Asia-Pacific dominating with major share in the Critical and Chronic Care Products Market

Geographically, North America accounted for the maximum share of 45% in 2014 owing to the high standard of the hospitals and devices used. The market was valued at $4977 million in 2017. The Critical and Chronic Care Products Market for North America are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%, to reach a value of $6536.27 million by 2023.

Europe is the second leading market in the industry with a value of $3131 million by 2017. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%, and to reach a value of $3930.5 million by 2023. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest pace of a CAGR 6.9%, to reach a value of $3473.86 million by 2023. The critical and chronic care solution market has been growing tremendously over the past decade with new and improved products spearheading the market.

Selected Types of foods Analysis done in the Critical and Chronic Care Products Market Report:

Infusion systems account for the largest share in revenue by type of device.The infusion systems are used to accurately deliver infusions.They are used in ICU rooms, general wards and care centers.Infusion systems market accounted for revenue of $3836 million in 2017. The market for infusion systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% and to reach a value of $4780.13 million by 2023.Anesthesia airway is the second leading market that accounted to$2247 million in 2017. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% and to reach a value of $2908.19 million by 2023, followed by patient monitoring leading the market next. Recent findings state that drainage systems and pressure monitoring is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.5% and 8.1% respectively. Drainage systems and Pressure monitoring is expected to reach a value of $2821.36 million and $436.33 million by 2023 respectively. Ventilators type is expected to reach an average rate of 5.2%, to reach a value of $1323.10 million by 2023.

To access / purchase the Critical and Chronic Care Products Market report browse the link below

https://industryarc.com/Report/6358/Critical-and-Chronic-Care-Market-Research-Report.html

Excerpts on Critical and Chronic Care Products Market Growth Factors

• Development in home healthcare segment will mainly be driven by technological advances, enabling improvement of affordable health monitoring devices. The rise in the demand for home health monitoring device will propel the market for chronic care products.

• 3-D printing will help in customizing interventional treatments as per individual patient needs, as clinicians will be able to manufacture devices to specific sizes and shapes. This launch of technology will propel the critical and chronic care products market.

• The number of deaths due to chronic diseases is very high in emerging countries such as India, China and Brazil. To combat the situation health authorities are bound to invest in chronic health monitoring and treatment devices which will propel the market for Chronic care products.

Competitors are working on the development in home healthcare segment, which will mainly be driven by technological advances enabling improvement of affordable health monitoring devices. The rise in demand for home health monitoring device will propel the market for chronic care products.

Key players of the Critical and Chronic Care Products Market

Key players in critical and chronic care market are GE Healthcare (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands, Medtronic Plc. (U.S.), and Smiths Medical (U.K.). The companies are making new entry with innovative products, in the fiscal year 2018. Some of the major launch of critical and chronic care products of key players are Philips Healthcare’s launch of VentAssist, GR Healthcare launch of Volume Control Ventilation, and Smith’s Medical launch of Clear-Cluff Pressure Infusor.

Critical and Chronic Care Products Market report is segmented as below

A. Critical and Chronic Care Products – Market By Treatment

1. Surgical

2. Medical

3. Pediatric

4. Psychiatric

5. Intermediate

6. Burn care

7. Trauma care

8. Myocardial infarction

I. Pulmonary

II. Heart transplant

III. Intermediate CCU

IV. Other coronary care

V. Other intensive care treatment

B. Critical and Chronic Care Products – Market By Devices

1. Anesthesia Airway

I. Endotracheal Tubes

II. Intubation Accessories

III. Mechanical Ventilation

2. Drainage Systems

I. Chest Drainage Catheters

II. External Ventricular Drainage Catheters

III. Thoracic Kits

IV. Wound Drainage System

3. Infusion Systems

I. I.V. Disposables

II. Syringe Infusion Pump Software

III. Syringe Infusion Pump Systems

IV. Large Volume I.V. Administration Sets

V. Volumetric Pump Accessories

4. Patient Monitoring

I. Respiratory Monitors

II. Haemodynamic Monitors

III. Neuro Monitors

IV. Cardiac Monitors

V. Fetal and Neonatal Monitors

VI. Multi-Parameter Monitors

5. Pressure Monitoring

I. Pressure Infusors

II. Pressure Monitoring Accessories and Components

III. Pressure Transducer Systems

6. Ventilators

1. Non Invasive ventilators

I. Volume-cycled ventilators

II. Pressure-cycled ventilators

III. Flow-cycled ventilators

IV. Time-cycled ventilators

V. Manual Ventilation

VI. Mechanical Ventilation

VII. Invasive ventilators

C. Critical and Chronic Care Products – Market Temperature Management

1. Blood & Fluid Warming Systems

2. Convective Warming Systems

3. Hyperthermia and Hypothermia Management Devices

D. Critical and Chronic Care Products – Market Vascular Access

1. Implantable Ports

2. Peripheral lntra Venous Catheters

E. Critical and Chronic Care Products – Market By patient care

1. Level 0 – normal wound care

2. Level 1 – patients with deteriorating conditions who need additional care

3. Level 2 – patients with single failing organ system or post- operative care

4. Level 3 – patients requiring additional advanced support systems

F. Critical and Chronic Care Products – Market Blood Testing devices

1. Blood Glucose Meter

I. Test Strips

II. Lancing Devices

G. Critical and Chronic Care Products – Market By end users

1. Hospitals

2. Ambulatory Surgical Centres/Clinics

3. Rehabilitation centres

H. Critical and Chronic Care Products Marketby Geography (covers 10+ countries)

I. Critical and Chronic Care Products Market

J. Manufacturer Citied / Interviewed

What can you expect from the report?

The Critical and Chronic Care Products Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:

1. Market Size by Product Categories & Application 11. Demand Analysis (Revenue & Volume)

2. Market trends & Relevant Market Data 12. Country level Analysis

3. Manufacturer Landscape 13. Competitor Analysis

4. Distributor Landscape 14. Market Shares Analysis

5. Pricing Analysis 15. Value Chain Analysis

6. Top 10 End user Analysis 16. Supply Chain Analysis

7. Product Benchmarking 17. Strategic Analysis

8. Product Developments 18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis 19. Opportunity Analysis

10. Patent Analysis 20. Revenue and Volume Analysis

