Cosmetic Laser Solutions Medspa Launches The Revolutionary New Radio Frequency Micro-Needling Treatment In Boston

Cosmetic Laser Solutions Medspa, offers patients a non-invasive alternative to a face and neck lift with Radio Frequency microneedling treatments. Using a Radio Freqiency device, a face and neck treatment together can take as little as 45 minutes. Because Radio frequency device applies energy below the surface of the skin, it can safely treat all skin types.
Radio Frequency Microneedling allows to control the treatment depth and energy levels, giving each patient a treatment that is customized to their individual needs. The treatment can treat a wide variety of skin concerns with results that show smoother, younger looking skin with little to no downtime.
Prior to treatment, a numbing cream is applied. The device we use for the treatment have very fine insulated needles to deliver energy to the skin. It is an innovative combination of radiofrequency and microneedling which stimulates the natural regrowth of collagen and elastin.
Cosmetic Laser Solutions Medspa strives to provide its treatments with the utmost quality in services in beauty enhancement and continues to boast the highest customer satisfaction rating in Boston area. For scheduling an appointment or for a free consultancy visit our website www.cosmeticlasersolutions.net.

