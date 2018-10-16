Business

Automotive Telematics Market Report 2018 – Robert Bosch Gmbh, Mix Telematics, Continental Ag, Teletrac, Omnitracs LLC, Visteon Corporation

Automotive telematics are designed by the combination of data processing, telecommunications and vehicular technology. It has the ability to convert the vehicles from just a mere mode of transport into a mobile information station, service provision and high-end digital hardware. Telematics are capable of giving real-time updates of the vehicles. Automotive telematics comprises of certain key elements such as automatic crash notification, GPS, traffic assistance, navigation assistance, vehicle tracking, infotainment services and among others.

The Automotive Telematics Market has witnessed increased demand driven by the factors such as government initiative for increasing adoption of telematics in vehicles, rising number of road accidents, growing demand for wireless communication system and increasing awareness regarding various benefits of telematics. Though, lack of technical knowledge and high cost may restrain the growth. Nevertheless, untapped markets in emerging economies and low barrier to entry provides several opportunities for market players.

The market is segmented based on the vehicle type, application, and geography. vehicle type is segmented into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. Furthermore, by application, it is segmented into satellite navigation, fleet management, vehicle tracking, vehicle safety communication and others.

By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers Germany, France, U.K., Italy and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key market players include Delphi Automotive Plc., Airbiquity Inc., Robert Bosch Gmbh, Mix Telematics, Continental Ag, Teletrac Inc., Omnitracs LLC, Visteon Corporation, DigiCore and TomTom Telematics.

The key takeaways from the report:
The report will provide a detailed analysis of Global Automotive Telematics Market with respect to major segments such as vehicle type, application and geography
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Automotive Telematics Market from 2015 to 2024 has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global Automotive Telematics Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Scope of Automotive Telematics Market:
Vehicle Type Segments
Passenger Vehicles
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Application Segments
Satellite Navigation
Fleet Management
Vehicle Tracking
Vehicle Safety Communication
Others
Geography Segments
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Others
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Others
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa

