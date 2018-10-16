Tech

ASTPP Representatives Are Delighted with Amazing Response at GITEX

ASTPP is the most popular open source VoIP billing solution which is officially maintained by an Indian IT company for many years. The official maintainers of this open source smart telephony system are exhibiting at the GITEX 2018 from Booth B1 – 20, Hall 01, India Pavilion, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai. The three days of this five days long event are passed and the representative of the ASTPP community shared his experience.

“We are immensely happy to see how much GITEX visitors love our ASTPP. They are finding it really interesting as it gives an absolutely free yet the most powerful platform to increase their revenues. We have attended 100s of GITEX visitors in the past 3 days and all we hear are appreciations and positive comments. Many of the booth visitors have also booked the demo of this smart telephony platform with a keen interest to use it for their own business. We are executing these requests as well”, shared Mr. Samir Doshi, ASTPP community leader and official maintainer.

As per the share details, not only the solution, but the premium modules and services of ASTPP are also gaining a lot of popularity among the GITEX delegates and visitors.

As per the shared details, the two most popular premium add-ons of the ASTPP solution are listed below:

• Mobile SIP Dialer
• PC SIP Dialer

“We are getting great response from the GITEX visitors; in fact, not only visitors, but also exhibitors are showing a lot of interest in our ASTPP: powerful VoIP billing software. Even before the show hours people as in exhibitors start visiting us and asking about this solution. Not only this, they take great interest in it. This is a delighting experience indeed”, remarked Samir Doshi, ASTPP community leader and official maintainer.

ASTPP is an open source VoIP Billing software. It automates billing and invoicing of retail and wholesale VoIP business completely. Moreover, the official maintainer company has built some modules in this open source billing system to add features and capabilities of the VoIP softswitch solutions in it. It is free to install and use and comes with unlimited usage license for lifetime for free. The solution also has some premium services to offer to its users. The official team of the ASTPP system provides these premium services. The official team of the ASTPP has also built some useful premium modules.

“We are really happy with the response we are getting. We are also attending the scheduled meetings which are going excellent. We are delighted to meet some existing ASTPP users as well as community members. Overall everything is going amazingly well. We are looking forward to attend more visitors in the remaining 2 days of the GITEX Technology Week”, concluded Samir Doshi, ASTPP community leader and official maintainer.

To know more about this powerful open source VoIP billing system and related services, please visit https://astppbilling.org

