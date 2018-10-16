Tech

Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

The global application specific integrated circuits market was valued at US$ 15,120.9 Mn in 2016 and is projected to register compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 8.4% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” This is mainly due to increase in demand for application specific integrated circuits in smartphones and tablets across the globe, leading to the robust growth of the application specific integrated circuits market.

Moreover, rising demand for application specific integrated circuits in industrial electronics, medical electronics, military electronics, aerospace electronics, and power electronics are also expected to have a significant impact on the global application specific integrated circuits market. Initiatives taken by different companies to increase system reliability are predicted to impact the application specific integrated circuits market in the coming years.

The global application specific integrated circuits market is segmented based on end-use, type, and geography. By end-use, the global application specific integrated circuits market is divided into telecommunication, industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, and others. Others include domains such as medical, military and aerospace, auto emission control, sensors, and environmental monitoring. In terms of type, the market is divided into full-custom ASIC, semi-custom ASIC, and programmable ASIC. Semi-custom ASIC is sub divided into cell based ASIC and array based ASIC. Geographically, the application specific integrated circuits market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Growing demand for telecommunication applications including system-on-chip (SoC) applications is projected to propel the revenue of the ASIC market in the coming years. Additionally, the growing use of application specific integrated circuits in consumer electronics industry for web browsing, e-mail, voice memo, answering machine, two-way paging, wireless PDA, and global positioning system are offering the consumer industry a prominent share in the global application specific integrated circuit market.

Tech

Tech

Tech

