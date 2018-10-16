Business

Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market to represent a significant expansion at 6.9% CAGR by 2026

Comment(0)

Alcohol and drug testing equipment are utilized to test inebriation levels stimulated by drug and alcohol consumption. Chromatography instruments, immunoassay analyzers, hair testing devices and oral testing devices, urine testing devices, and breathalyzers are extensively utilized for testing drug and alcohol content in individuals. The worldwide market for alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment is anticipated to increase at a 6.9% CAGR in value terms all through the calculated period 2018-2026. The worldwide market estimated at around US$ 7,300 Million during 2017 that is likely to grow approximately US$ 13,393.3 Million towards the end of 2026.

Market Segmentation

In terms of the equipment, the global market includes infrared (IR) based breathalyzer, semiconductor based breathalyzer, immunoassay analyzers, fuel cell based breathalyzer, oral fluid testing devices, chromatography instruments, hair testing devices and urine testing devices. The IR based breathalyzer is employed widely, owing to its high level of precision. This category is therefore likely to foresee robust growth over the assessment period. The fuel cell based breathalyzer is likely to continue as the biggest category over the calculated period, reflecting the maximum 7.3% CAGR.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/sample/110114887/Alcohol-Breathalyzer-and-Drug-Testing-Equipment-Market

In terms of the application, the global market includes alcohol detection and drugs detection. The alcohol detection is estimated to record the maximum 6.5% CAGR over the projected period, accounting for a market valuation of close to US$ 10 Billion towards the end of 2026. While rising number of drunk driving instances are likely to fuel the requirement for alcohol detection equipment, it is anticipated that drugs detection category will be highly lucrative in the said period.

In terms of the end-user, the global market includes hospitals, federal departments, private sectors and rehabilitation centres. The federal departments end-user category will be witnessing higher demand, trailed by private sectors. Although revenue generation from the earlier category is estimated to account for in excess of US$ 6 Billion, that from the second will probably succeed US$ 4 Billion towards 2026 end. Although, private sectors category is likely to increase at a faster 7.5% CAGR in the coming years.

In terms of the region, the global market includes Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America. North America is estimated to lead with 52.3% of the overall market share in value terms, by 2018. APAC regional market is anticipated to remain the highest growing market, reflecting a 7.9% CAGR in value terms over the projected period.

Request Report Discount: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/discount/110114887/Alcohol-Breathalyzer-and-Drug-Testing-Equipment-Market

Key Market Players

The major companies functional in the global market are

Lifeloc Technologies Inc.
Lion Laboratories Limited
Andatech Pty. Ltd.
Intoximeters
Quest Products, Inc.
BACtrack
C4 Development Ltd (Alcovisor)
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Alere (Abbott.)
Others
Report Analysis: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/rd/110114887/Alcohol-Breathalyzer-and-Drug-Testing-Equipment-Market

Related Articles
Business

Titangel Has Revealed Common Health Disorders in Men

editor

In the world of today, both men and women run a risk of facing various health disorders. However, experts admit that men are more prone to the development of serious diseases than women. What’s more, there is a list of health problems men are diagnosed with quite often. Titangel has revealed some of the most […]
Business

Injection Molding Materials Market-Extensive Growth, Potential and Segment Forecasts 2025

Injection molding techniques are widely used for manufacturing plastic components. The automotive industry is the largest user of plastic molding products for over decades for the manufacturing of plastic components such as front & rear bumpers, dashboards, headlights, tail lights and other end modules. Plastic owing to its lightweight, high durability and ease of molding […]
Business

Nickel Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers Market By Type(Copper Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers, Nickel Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers), By Application(Pharma & Chemical, Food & Beverages), Market Production, Export and Import by region and Forecast 2013-2025

Market Stats Report Announces another top to bottom industry research that spotlights on Nickel Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers Market, conveys itemized examination of the market and future prospects of Nickel Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers Market. The critical and significant data in the study makes the research a very important tool for experts, analysts and managers […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *