African Power Platform Stands the Best Source Of Information For Power Sector Events in Africa

Nairobi, Kenya (October 16, 2018) – Not just organizations, even some individuals wish to keep themselves updated about the special events taking place in the power sector in Africa. For those with this interest, they can get the best information from the African Power Platform.

Starting from the 17th to the 19th of October 2018 detailing about an event that is going to take place in Cape Town, South Africa, the website of the African Power Platform has listed all the events that are going to take place in power sector in Africa until the 7th to the 11th of September 2020 at Johannesburg in South Africa.

It means that people interested in the energy sector in South Africa can get the comprehensive list along with the detailing from this useful platform. In the month of August 2018, a Press Release was released by the African Power Platform (APP) stating the launch of the new initiative. The initiative is to associate government and private stakeholders of the African Power Sector by creating a network platform, where they can associate with ease. With this initiative, the African Power Platform has been providing comprehensive information about the power sector in Africa.

About African Power Platform:
The African Power Platform was created out of the requirement of being able to find all the players of the power industry in South Africa in a single place. With the right knowledge about the barriers to enter Africa, the platform was created to break these barriers.

For more information, please visit http://www.africanpowerplatform.org/resources/events/upcoming-events.html

Media Contact:
African Power Platform
One Westpark Apartments
Mpaka Rd
Nairobi, Kenya
Tel: +254 736 692 876
info@africanpowerassociation.org

