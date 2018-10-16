Tech

5 Reasons to choose Agile Offshore Development Services

Comment(0)

Offshore Development Services are found to be advantageous for many organizations all over the globe.Offshore Development Services help organizations gain a leading-edge.

There are various Offshore Development Services methodologies such as the Agile Methodology, Waterfall Methodology, Spiral Methodology, Lean Methodology, Prototype methodology.

Majority of organizations face the dilemma of which software development methodology is the most prominent? According to us using the Agile Offshore Development Services Methodology is most advantageous for the business as well as the service provider.

Following are the top 5 reasons to choose Agile Offshore Development Services:

1.Improved Quality: Agile Offshore Development Services incorporate continuous integration and testing which ensures that high-quality software is delivered to the market.With the help of Agile Methodology, Offshore Development Services team can improve processes and work.

2.Faster ROI: An Agile Offshore Development Services methodology improves the time to market of software.These help organizations gain competitive advantage.Agile methodology helps in keeping focus on the business values and guarantees improved ROI.

3.Easy iterations: Using an Agile methodology in Offshore Development Services allow easy iterations.In agile methodology, codes are broken into smaller fragments and then designed, developed and tested.

4.Reduced Risks: An Agile Offshore Development Services methodology eliminates the chances of product failure.Agile Methodology gives the freedom to make changes at any stage of development with little upfront costs.

5. Project Transparency: An Agile Offshore Development Services clearly defines the project requirement,the goals, Milestones and their timely review. This ensures process transparency through the entire project lifecycle.

Related Articles
Tech

iNextrix Announced to Showcase Top 6 Products during GITEX Technology Week 2018

iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd., more popularly known as iNextrix, had made an announcement to participate as one of the exhibitors in the GITEX last week. The spokesperson of the company has shared more insights about their participation in one of the biggest international trade shows, which is going to be held in Dubai during 14-18 […]
Tech

Game API Market Research, Share, Competitor Strategy and Trends by Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Highlights: NetEnt is one of the prominent company in game API market. It has developed an API known as Extend that is a powerful API that represent a large amount of real-time player-generated data, which can be used to deliver a one-of-a-kind gaming experience. It’s about using the events inside the game to enhance […]
Tech

Fitness Tracker Market to reach a market size of $55.8 billion by 2023

editor

According to a new report Global Fitness Tracker Market, published by KBV research, the Global Fitness Tracker Market size is expected to reach $55.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 18.3% CAGR during the forecast period. The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Smartwatch Solution Market by Region […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *