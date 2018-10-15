Entertainment

TV ACTOR MALKHAN SINGH MADE A STUNNING SHOWSTOPPER AT BOMBAY TIMES FASHION WEEK

Comment(0)

TV ACTOR MALKHAN SINGH MADE A STUNNING SHOWSTOPPER AT BOMBAY TIMES FASHION WEEK

Malkhan Singh set the color wheels in motion as a showstopper at the Bombay Times fashion week. Malkhan Singh took the energy of the show to another level. He redefined the royal traditional outfit.

A non-fussy dresser but flitting styles as the occasion demands and equally at ease whether it’s a traditional or western attire, Malkhan Singh personified class and sophistication with his traditional charm

“I am very happy to walk the ramp of Bombay Times fashion week. They have the talent, zeal and determination to carve a footing for them. I wish them all the luck and love for their future” says Malkhan Singh.

Related Articles
Entertainment

Action choreographer Prateek Parmar’s Suryansh receives massive appreciation

umbai, Suryansh, the most anticipated Gujarati film of the year, hit the theatres on October 5th. The Freddy Daruwala and Heena Achhra starrer has lived up to its hype. Suryansh is a one of its kind film in Gujarati cinema, where storylines with action at its core are very rare. Prateek Parmar is the man […]
Entertainment

Black Dog Easy Evenings

Black Dog Easy Evenings brings you a night you’ll never forget! Friday evenings are meant to take a pause – relax and unwind. Bring in the weekend at Black Dog Easy Evenings with 4 leading comic artists in India – Papa Cj, Danish Sait, Cyrus Sahukar & The Improv Group as they bring you a […]
Entertainment

Pune’s Dr. Gaurangi Shrawat crowned Mrs India – Empress of The Nation 2018

Pune’s Dr. Gaurangi Shrawat crowned Mrs India – Empress of The Nation 2018 Pune’s renowned cosmetologist, Dr. Gaurangi Shrawat won the prestigious Mrs India – Empress of The Nation 2018 pageant, held on 9th September at Hyatt Pune, where 32 gorgeous women vied with each other for the coveted crown, amidst much glitter and glamour. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *