Transparent Plastics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2024) _ by Type (Rigid and Flexible Transparent Plastics), by Polymer Type (PET, PP, PVC, PS, and Others), by Application (Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction, Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Goods and Others), and by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America)

The global transparent plastics market is growing significantly due to regularly changing lifestyles, surging demand for packaged food products and growing consumer demand for on-the-go and ready-to-use products.

Transparent Plastics Market valued USD 96.74 Billion in 2016 and expected to reach USD 145.46 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Report includes assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies, complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities, market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the type, polymer type, application, and geography to assist in strategic business planning.

The increased shelf-life of packaged food products, high demand in emerging countries is expected to propel market growth during the forecast period.

The rigid transparent plastics segment is expected to witness significant market growth:

This is due to the rigid transparent plastics are used in many applications such as appliances, building & construction, electrical & electronics, automotive, packaging, medical and others.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major portion of the Transparent Plastics Market during the forecast period:

This is due to the increasing application in electronics, construction, packaging, automobile, consumer goods and other industries.

Scope of the Report:

Transparent Plastics Market, By Type: Rigid Transparent Plastics and Flexible Transparent Plastics

Transparent Plastics Market, By Polymer Type: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polycarbonate (PC), Polystyrene (PS), Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) and Others

Transparent Plastics Market, By Application: Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction, Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Goods and Others

Transparent Plastics Market, By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America

