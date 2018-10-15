Business

Temperature Stable Polyester Films Market – Forecast on Market Dynamics, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors

Temperature stable polyester films have applications in a wide range of industries, including the electrical and electronics, food & beverage industry, the pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics industry, and among others. Dimensional stability of temperature stable polyester films at a temperature above 150°C is one of the most important quality used in the various applications especially printed electronics. Temperature stable polyester films are categorized as thermally stable within 500-700 gauge range.

Due to low shrinkage properties of temperature stable polyester films, it is best suited for the optical application. In addition, the temperature stable polyester film has excellent high-temperature properties, high clarity, and strength along with better oxygen and carbon dioxide barrier properties providing perfect solution for flexible displays and touch screens.

Global Temperature Stable Polyester Films Market: Dynamics

Due to continuous technological progress in the field of electrical and electronics, photovoltaics and other technical and packaging applications, the growth of packaging films such as temperature stable polyester film, shrink film, EVOH film etc. are surging the  market. Some properties of temperature stable polyester film such as the thinner substrate with uniform, low shrinkage and incredibly smooth surface are the market trends for temperature stable polyester films market.

As temperature stable polyester films are replacing a rigid glass substrate, the requirements for these films may be demanding during the forecast period. The physical, thermal, chemical and electrical properties have made temperature stable polyester films valuable in the wide range of markets including industries producing videotapes, flexible circuity graphic arts, etc.

Furthermore, temperature stable polyester films are well suited for high-temperature food contact applications which may boost temperature stable polyester film market during the forecast period. The threat of substitutes like biaxially oriented polyethylene naphthalate (PEN) film which has better thermal properties than temperature stable polyester films, may hamper the growth of temperature stable polyester films market during the forecast period.

