Tech

Software Development Costs: Understanding the different pricing models

Comment(0)

Determining the Software development costs is often seen as a herculean task.It is difficult to determine the exact software development cost as there are many variables involved in the calculation of the cost estimate. Some of these variables involve design methodology, technological expertise, project duration, the complexity of the project, platform or technology used, risk assessments. In order to increase the accuracy of software development costs estimate, it is important to analyse the entire SDLC.

Here are some important Software development pricing models:

Fixed price model: Fixed price model is suitable for projects with a limited or small scope. Here the software development costs and time frame are specified before the commencement of the project. It is difficult to make any alterations in the project plan afterwards. This type of pricing model is mainly adopted by companies that follow waterfall methodology.

Time and Material model: Time and material software pricing model are more appropriate for long-term development projects. This model provides the flexibility to make any changes in scope, features and delivery plans as and when required at any stage of project implementation. Time and Material pricing model is usually used by companies that use Agile development methodology.

Dedicated team model: In dedicated team model, an outsourced company provides skilled and dedicated experts depending upon the project requirements. Here the software development costs are decided on the basis of the level of expertise, domain knowledge, number of dedicated resources required for the project and their hourly or monthly rates.

Related Articles
Tech

Branding Content with the Help of DoDots Anthony P. Medrano Patent

editor

When you first hear about the DoDots Anthony P. Medrano patent and read about it, you do not even realize that this is something that was relevant a few years ago – two decades to be more specific. Of course, seeing as this technology could be considered to be the predecessor of today’s apps, we […]
Tech

Bit Error Rate Testers Market Research Report 2018 by Operating System, Interaction Type and Connectivity Technology

Excell Reports announces the addition of new study based research report on Bit Error Rate Testers Market to their suite of offerings. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Bit Error Rate Testers manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. […]
Tech

Action Septic Offers Top Of The Line Drainage Solutions

editor

New York, USA — 7 April 2018 — Action Septic is the leading company in what the maintaining of the drain systems are concerned. They have been on the market for many years and are a tripe A rated, first class service. The septic tank cleaning in medford nj has never been done so well […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *