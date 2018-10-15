Business

Revanta Multi State CGHS LTD – Turning Your Dreams to Reality

Comment(0)

New Delhi, October 15, 2018
With the land pooling policy in full swing aiming to provide housing to all by 2021 willing to stay around Delhi, this group under their flagship project of Revanta Multi-State CGHS is coming up with their Officers Boulevard, a high-end residential project having the state of the art facilities. Stay amidst nature but not far from Delhi, changing your address to Dwarka. The project area has five big hospitals providing all medical facilities in case of any medical emergencies. If you are looking for schools & colleges for your children, then the staying in the Officers Boulevard will allow you to admit them in some of the best institutions of international standards. Almost 23 thousand hectares of land in Dwarka area is for building up some of the most excellent education hubs in the country. If you need to swing your arms with the golf club or want to play some indoor games and train in some of the most modern sports institutes, then staying in the apartment built by this group should be an added advantage.
Not far from Delhi, by the side of the national Highway adjacent to the Rohtak Road and the railway station, the project is the talk of the town amongst the officers, and many are booking their apartments to fulfill their lifetime dreams. With Delhi getting overcrowded and almost unaffordable to own a property, this project is allowing people to think beyond Delhi and live in style Wake up with the birds chirping in the morning and start your day with an extra vibrancy staying in the apartment.
About Revanta Group
They are one of the best that delivers their residential projects in real time and keep their commitments keeping you tension free.

Media Contact

Web : www.revantasmultistatecghs.com

E-mail : revantasmultistatescghs@gmail.com

Call@ : +91-8010-507-507

Related Articles
Business

Tertiary Butyl Amine Market Insights & Development Status till 2025

Tertiary butyl amine is a transparent colorless compound with molecular formula (CH3)3CNH2. It possesses amine-like odor. Tertiary butyl amine is primarily used in rubber, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and chemical intermediates. It is employed as rubber accelerator to improve the rate of vulcanization. Agrochemicals derived from this compound include terbutryn, terbacil, and terbumeton. Read Report Overview @ […]
Business

Total Stations Market: 2018 Trending Key Leaders by Changzhou Dadi Surveying, Suzhou FOIF, Hexagon, Hi-Target Surveying, Guangdong Kolida, Maple and Topcon Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights: A total station is an optical instrument which is useful in measuring horizontal and vertical distances concerning the grid system.  The device can perform slope staking, topographic surveys, construction project layouts, point projections, areas and many more. The major advantage of total systems is relatively quick in information collection, the capability of performing […]
Business

Moin Mirza is providing effective strategies for growth of businesses

Canada 16-08-2018. Moin Mirza is the experienced and professional corporate strategist who know how best to handle different type of business issues to ensure success. He has helped many large to small size businesses in corporate success by providing a range of tips as per their needs. If you are also facing failure in business […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *