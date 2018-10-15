Tech

Piwik Pro Laureate in the „Deloitte Technology Fast 50” Ranking as the 20th Fastest Growing Company in Central Europe

Comment(0)

The 19th edition of Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe, the ranking of fastest growing tech companies, was dominated by Polish businesses, which made 18 out of 50 entries in the list. Piwik PRO’s 593% growth placed the company twentieth.

The „Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe” ranking is part of EMEA Fast 500 report prepared by the Deloitte year to year. Nominees are chosen according to their financial performance. The main category is reserved for companies:

• Headquartered in Central Europe
• Technology focused
• Owning the technology on which the product is based
• Having a specific share structure that excludes the majority of foreign strategic investors

Among 265 applicants Piwik PRO outperformed other competitors. Company representation consisted of the CEO and cofounder of the company – Maciej Zawadziński and CFO – Piotr Korzeniowski, who received the statuette during the official gala in Warsaw:

“These have been four years of hard work for all our team but I would not expect it to be noticed by anyone but our clients. I am very happy that our efforts towards protecting privacy stand out and are appreciated internationally” – said Zawadziński.

“Being the 20th fastest growing technology company in Central Europe means that we are doing great, but it also means that next year we can do even better. Both as a business partner for our clients and as a global web and app analytics player raising awareness and providing solutions that enable more ethical data usage” – added Korzeniowski.

In the main category of the competition, apart from 18 Polish startups, there were eight from Latvia, seven from Croatia and Czech Republic, three from Slovakia, and two from Hungary. Lithuania, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Estonia were represented by one startup each.

Among the 50 fastest growing companies in Central Europe 30 were listed for the first time, six improved their position and 14 went down on the list.

Related Articles
Tech

CeramOptec: Holger Bäuerle appointed Vice Managing Director

Bonn, July 10, 2018 – CeramOptec GmbH one of the world-leading specialists in multimode, quartz glass optical fibers, has expanded its top management: Holger Bäuerle, age 51, has been promoted to Vice Managing Director and will now act as proxy for managing directors Dr. Roland Dreschau and Dr. Damian Plange, as of July 01, 2018. […]
Tech

Global 3D Displays Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

This report presents the worldwide 3D Displays market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and […]
Tech

Marketing Cloud Platform Market: Trends and Demands Research Report 2018-2023

Market Highlights: Cloud marketing is the method adopted by an organizations to market their goods and services online with the help of integrated digital experiences, through which they are specialized for every single end user. Marketing cloud platform can be used for journey builder, audience builder, personalization builder; content builder, analytics builder and marketing cloud […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *