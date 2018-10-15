Business

Next-Generation Memory Market

Next-Generation Memory Market by Technology (Volatile, Nonvolatile), by Application (Healthcare, Agriculture, and Others), by Wafer Size (Volatile Memory Market, Nonvolatile Memory Market), and by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America) – Global Forecast to 2026

Next-Generation Memory Market is expected to grow from USD 1.8 Billion in 2017 to USD 14.97 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 26.54% between 2017 and 2026.

This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. The report analyses competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Next-Generation Memory Market.

Key factors expected to drive the growth of market include rise in the usage of next generation memory in smart phones, advancements in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and big data, high growth in the wearable electronics industry, and rise in the demand for FeRAM in automotive applications.
However, higher designing costs for emerging memories, low stability during environmental conditions, and presence of intense competition are restraining Next-Generation Memory Market growth.

North America held largest share of the overall Next-generation market in 2016
Geographically Next-Generation Memory Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among Geographical regions, North America accounted for the largest share of the overall Next-generation market in 2016. Growth of this segment is majorly driven by, rapid technological advancements, changes in consumer preferences over use of electronic data storage device.

Nonvolatile memory held largest share of the Next-generation Memory market in 2016.
Based on Technology, Next-Generation Memory Market is segmented into Volatile Memory and Nonvolatile Memory. From this segment, market for Nonvolatile memory accounted for the largest share of the Next-generation market in 2016.

Consumer electronics application segment to grow at highest CAGR between 2017 and 2026
From the application segment, market for consumer electronics application is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. From this application areas smartphone application to hold the largest share of the market in this segment.

APAC to witness highest CAGR between 2017 and 2026
Among all Geographical regions, APAC is expected to grow at highest CAGR between 2017 and 2026. Growth of this segment is majorly driven by increasing demand for mobile phones and computers, rising number of data centers and servers, and creasing number of manufacturing activities in the enterprise storage and consumer electronics sectors

