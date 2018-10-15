Uncategorized

Middle-East & Africa Uterine Cancer Therapeutics Market Potential and Niche Segments, Geographical regions and Trends to 2023

Middle-East & Africa Uterine Cancer Therapeutics Market is expected to reach $0.75 Billion by 2021 from $0.58 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period 2018-2023. Uterine cancer is one of most commonly prevailing malignant tumours that starts in the cells of the uterus and spreads to other parts of the body. Uterine cancer is mainly of two types such as uterine sarcoma and endometrial carcinoma. Till now more numbers of therapies have been evolved to manage uterine cancer types include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and hormone therapy.

Growing demand for advanced therapies, increasing number of uterine cancer population, rising technological advancements in uterine cancer therapeutics, growing awareness among patients about uterine therapies, and increasing healthcare expenditure are driving the growth of Middle-East & Africa Uterine Cancer Therapeutics market. However, high cost of the uterine cancer therapeutics, lack of superior healthcare infrastructure, and presence of insufficient healthcare professionals are some of the factors restraining the growth of Middle-East & Africa Uterine Cancer Therapeutics market.

Middle-East & Africa Uterine Cancer Therapeutics is broadly categorized into type and therapy. On the basis of type Middle-East & Africa Uterine Cancer Therapeutics market is segmented into Uterine Sarcoma and Endometrial Carcinoma (Adenocarcinoma, Carcinosarcoma, Squamous cell carcinoma, & Others). Of these, Endometrial Carcinoma is expected to hold the major market share in Middle-East & Africa Uterine Cancer Therapeutics market. Based on therapy the market is segmented into Surgery, Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Immunotherapy, and Hormone Therapy.

Based on geography, Middle-East & Africa Uterine Cancer Therapeutics market is segmented into Middle-East and Africa.

Key market players in Uterine Cancer Therapeutics market such as Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.K.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Sanofi (France), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. (Japan). 

