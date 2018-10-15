Environment

Intelligent Pigging Market : Concern Over the Safety of Pipelines and Energy Infrastructure

Comment(0)

According to the new research report “Intelligent Pigging Market by Technology (Magnetic Flux Leakage, Ultrasonic, Caliper), Application (Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection, Geometry Measurement & Bend Detection, Crack & Leak Detection), Pipeline Type (Gas, Liquid) – Global Forecast to 2023”, The intelligent pigging market is estimated to grow from USD 570.8 Million in 2018 to USD 717.9 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.69% between 2018 and 2023.

♦​​​​​​​Know More@ 

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/intelligent-pigging-market-253211433.html
The key factors driving the growth of the intelligent pigging market is government mandates and regulations for pipeline inspections, benefits of intelligent pigging solutions, and concern over the safety of pipelines and energy infrastructure.

Magnetic flux leakage (MFL) technology is expected to hold largest market size during 2018–2023

Intelligent pigging based on smart MFL technology is more preferred as it can be used in both liquid and gas pipelines and does not require any liquid couplant, like ultrasonic pigging. MFL pigs can detect and measure metal loss or corrosion and cracks and weld defects even in thin-walled pipelines, while ultrasonic pigs fail to identify and measure thin-walled pipelines accurately.

♦Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=253211433

Market for metal loss/corrosion detection application is expected to grow at highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023

Pipe corrosion can damage the quality of the substance that is carried, and it can result in stained fixtures and potential odors; hence, intelligent pigging will be in demand for the detection of pipeline corrosion. Thus, with more risks associated with corrosion of metals, its detection application is expected to grow during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold largest market size, in terms of value, owing to huge pipeline infrastructure

North America has some major players from the oil & gas industry and prominent users of inline inspection services for intelligent pigging. Natural gas and petroleum are the 2 biggest sources of energy in the US. North America is investing significantly in oil and gas pipeline projects to fulfill the growing demand for oil and gas.

Baker Hughes (US), ROSEN Group (Germany), T.D. Williamson (US), Onstream Pipeline Inspection (Canada), NDT Global (Ireland), Enduro Pipeline Services (US), Intertek Group (UK), Dacon Inspection Services (Thailand), LIN SCAN (UAE), and Applus (Spain) are some major companies in this market.

Related Articles
Environment

Industrial Boilers Market Share, Future Scope, Sales Revenue, Leading Key Players Update, Industry Demand and Business Prospect by Forecast to 2027.

editor

Pune, India, May, 2018/MRFR Press Release/- Market Study Report Adds Global Industrial Boilers Market Size, Status and Forecast 2027 added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market. Market Highlights: – Boilers are pressure vessels that are used to supply […]
Environment

Rapid Plas Offers Environmentally-Friendly and Economic Rainwater Tanks

Rapid Plas provides a wide range of polyethylene rainwater tanks that meet various household, agricultural, and industrial needs.  [TAMWORTH, 29/08/2018]—Rapid Plas, a water management solutions company in New South Wales, supplies a wide range of polyethylene rainwater tanks for different residential and commercial needs. Their products help households and businesses shift to environmentally-friendly and economic […]
Environment

18th Global Summit on Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology

Discuss solutions to Toxic ecosystem at EnviTox Summit 2018 Conference Series LLC ltd invites participants from all over the world to attend “18th Global Summit on Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology” during September 17-18, 2018 in Singapore which includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Video presentation, Poster presentations, Workshop and Exhibitions. EnviTox Summit 2018 offers a […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *