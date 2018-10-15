Food Packaging Segment is Expected to Maintain its Dominance in the Rigid Paper Containers Market During 2018–2026: TMR

Transparency Market Research delivers the key insights on the rigid paper containers market in its published report, titled “Global Rigid Paper Containers Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2026”. In terms of revenue, the global rigid paper containers market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which TMR offers thorough insights and forecast in this report.

Rigid paper containers include packaging solutions such as corrugated & paperboard boxes, tubes, trays, and liquid cartons. Packaging in rigid paper containers enhances the aesthetic appeal of the packaged products, which has made rigid paper containers an integral part of the retail industry. Rigid paper containers are used for heavy-duty shipping applications as well as customized luxury packaging. The boxes segment is expected to have a significant share in the rigid paper containers market.

Boxes can either be made of containerboard or paperboard. Boxes made with the help of containerboards are known as corrugated boxes. These rigid paper containers are most suited for heavy-duty applications while that made of paperboard cater to a variety of applications including cereal boxes, and liquid cartons, among others. The penetration of corrugated boxes is much more than that of paperboard in the global rigid paper containers market. The corrugated boxes segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The demand for corrugated packaging in the rigid paper containers market is at its peak, owing to the thriving e-commerce industry. This is further projected to drive the growth of the global rigid paper containers market. Manufacturers are using corrugated boxes to ensure minimal damage to the packaged product during transiting and storage, which has resulted in increased consumption of rigid paper containers in the automotive sector. As the trend of on-the-go food & beverages is gaining traction, the demand for trays and clamshells has seen a meteoric increase in the North America and Europe rigid paper containers markets, owing to the urban and fast-paced lifestyle.