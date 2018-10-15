Health and Wellness

Facial Treatment Market Size is projected to increase to USD 1317.8 Billion by 2023, globally.

Comment(0)

Market Overview:

In the year 2018 Global Facial Treatment Market was valued at USD 930.84 Billion. By the year 2023, it is predicted to reach USD 1317.8 billion with pace of 7.2% CAGR.

Facial treatment is a combination of cosmetic procedures which are used to restore young appearance to the human face. Facial treatment can be treated by two ways such as surgical or non-surgical methods. Facial infections are caused due to itching, redness, burning skin, dry skin, visible blood vessels, and other infections. These infections are common skin diseases which are mainly affected in women skin across the globe.

Request Report Sample: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/facial-treatment-market-5123/request-sample

Factors affecting market growth:

Rising disposable incomes globally. (+)
Increasing prevalence skin diseases and other infections across the globe. (+)
Growing demand for cosmetic treatments. (+)
Increasing expenditures on cosmetic surgeries. (+)
Technological advancement in cosmetic and skin care treatments. (+)
Introduction of new facial products and laser treatments. (+)
Lack of skilled professionals. (+)
Stringent regulations for product approvals. (-)
Limited documented evidence of clinical effectiveness for facial treatments. (-)
Get your customized report: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/facial-treatment-market-5123/customize-report

Market Segmentation

The Global Facial Treatment Market is segmented on the basis of

Product type

IPL devices
RF devices
Ultrasound devices
LED devices
Laser based devices
End User

Dermatology Clinics
Beauty Clinics
Based on product type market, IPL devices segment are holds the largest market share in the Global Facial Treatment Market owing to increasing demand for laser-based devices. On basis of beauty clinics segment are expected to witness high growth rate in the Facial Treatment Market during the forecast period.

Browse full Table of Contents: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/facial-treatment-market-5123/

Key players:

Leading companies for Global Facial Treatment Market are Strata Skin Sciences Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Venus Concept Canada Corporation, Fotona d.d., Lutronic Corporation, Cutera Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Sciton Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd., Solta Medical Inc., Lumenis Ltd., and Cynosure Inc.

Contact Info:
Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla
Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com
Organization: MarketDataForecast™
Address: 2nd Floor, Above ICICI Bank,B-44, Rd Number 3, Journalist Colony, Film Nagar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India.Phone: +1-888-702-9626

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Hand Sanitizer Market is Growing Rapidly with More Opportunities by 2025 – Analytical Research Cognizance

The global Hand Sanitizer market is estimated to clock XX million at the end of 2018 and is forecasted to reach a valuation of XX million at the end of the forecast period from 2018-2025, as stated by the latest market research report on the global Hand Sanitizer industry. The market is projected to rise […]
Health and Wellness

Maisense Presented Telecardiology System That Can Measure Blood Pressure and Record ECG Simultaneously at ESC Munich

Hsinchu, Taiwan Aug 29th, 2018 – Maisense, an innovative startup, devotes itself to stroke prevention, today announced the telecardiology system using a portable device “Freescan” that can measure blood pressure and record ECG simultaneously. “For most telecardiology systems on the market, they either provide only ECG, or provide both blood pressure and ECG but retrieve […]
Health and Wellness

Radiopharmaceutical Market to Attain a Value of US$ 7,430.8 Million by 2024

editor

The radiopharmaceutical market is highly consolidated, wherein the top two players – Siemens Healthineers and GE Healthcare – jointly accounted for more than two-third of the global shares in 2017. Transparency Market Research has observed that the degree of competition is rather high in the market owing to the presence of key players with the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *