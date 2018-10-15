Business

Electric Submeter Market Report 2018 – Quadlogic Controls Corporation,EZ Meter Technologies,Eaton,Schneider Electric

The global Electric Submeter Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of x.x% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Report Overview

The foremost aim of the report is to provide accurate market estimation and to forecast the market on the basis of market segmentation. Significant segments of the market analyzed within the study are Electric Submeter Market type, end user and geography. The study also provides detailed analysis of top impacting factors and their influence over the market. The report provides the detailed market size with respect to five major regions namely North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report contains company profiles of key market leaders and their competitive strategies. It also provides key developments such as merger & acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovations, and technological advancement within Electric Submeter Market.

Key Takeaways
• The research offers a deep dive analysis of the key market determinants impacting the Electric Submeter Market.
• Qualitative and quantitative analysis in terms of market sizing (revenue and volume) for each of the segments mentioned in the report.
• Value chain analysis helps to understand the role of each intermediary involved in the business process.
• Key vendors active in the market are analyzed in terms of their strategic attempts and business/financial performance along with competitive analysis.

Electric Sub meter Market Segmentation

By Type
• Transformer
• Feed-through sub-meter

By End User
• Commercial
• Industrial
• Residential

By Geography
• North America
• Europe
• China
• Japan
• India
• Southeast Asia

Electric Sub meter Market Key Players
• Continental Control Systems, LLC
• Eaton
• ABB Inc.
• DENT Instruments, Inc.
• Intellimeter Canada Inc.
• EZ Meter Technologies
• GE Digital Energy
• Quadlogic Controls Corporation
• Siemens Industry, Inc.
• Schneider Electric
• Triacta Power Solutions LP
• Kamstrup
• LEM
• Echelon
• Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
• Lutron Electronics Company, Inc.
• Honeywell International
• TE Connectivity
• Universal Electric Corporation
• Studebaker Submetering Inc

Offered Customization

For the report we offer exclusive customizations suitable for your needs. The following most desired customization are available for the report
Regional Customization
• Further breakdown of major region into country wise sector (as per request)
• Further breakdown of major segments as per region/sub-segment  
Company Customization
• Detailed analysis of additional market players as per your requirement.

