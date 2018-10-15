Business

Electric Handpieces Market Strategic Recommendations and Forecast Growth Rate 2025

15TH October 2018 – Global Electric Handpieces Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Electric handpieces are the equipment’s that are speedily replacing traditional air-driven, high-speed handpieces. It maintains the constant speed of 200,000 rpm. When using an air-driven handpiece the constant torque of an electric handpiece eliminates the stalling or reduced speed experienced. It offers even, the continuous torque that does not fluctuate as the bur meets resistance.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of Electric Handpieces Market are constant speed and torque, concentric cutting, reduced noise, turbine-free attachments, and manual control of operating speed. In addition, rising demand amongst dental professionals is another factor driving overall market.

Electric Handpieces Market is segmented based on product types, technology, applications, and region. Technology such as Push Button Dental Turbine Handpiece, Fiber Optic LED Handpiece, and others classify Electric Handpieces Industry. Technology such as Push Button Dental Turbine Handpiece, Fiber Optic LED Handpiece, and others classify Electric Handpieces Market.

Applications into Dental Clinic, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and others classify Electric Handpieces Market. Electric Handpieces Industry is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Globally, Europe accounts for the largest market share of Electric Handpieces Industry and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming years. The reason being, high demand to prepare teeth for restoration. Asia Pacific and North America follow suit.

The major players in global Electric Handpieces market include Danaher, NSK, Dentsply Sirona, W&H, Bien Air, MORITA, SciCan, DentalEZ, Anthogyr, Codent, Sinol, Foshan CAN Dental Equipment Co., Ltd. , NOUVAG, TTBIO, Modeer Precision. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

