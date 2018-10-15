Business

Digital Power Meter Market Trend, Share, Application & 2018-2022 Industry Growth Analysis Report

Comment(0)

Digital power meters are next-generation meters that provide precise readings of electricity consumption and are generally installed in households or in enterprises to maintain detailed statistics on energy consumption.

Request Sample Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/127199

Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Digital Power Meter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
One of the primary drivers for this market is the rise in the deployment of smart grid projects. Smart grids include grid applications such as smart power meters, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, IT, and other communication networks. These devices enable utilities to have complete control and manage the digital assets that are present in the field. The smart grid networking systems enable a utility to analyze and map the energy consumption patterns of its customers, thereby helping in load forecasting and peak demand management along with risk determination. Also, it enables the reduction of power outages by providing detailed information about the functioning status of the power system network. With rapid development in smart grid-related equipment and solutions, management of huge data volumes has become a major concern among power utilities. This development of the smart grid projects worldwide is expected to propel growth in the global digital power meter market during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented with the presence of many well-diversified international, regional, and local manufacturers, and the competition among these players is intense. In several developing and underdeveloped countries, local or regional manufacturers dominate the market. With the global players increasing their footprint in the market with their huge infrastructure and R&D support, it has become extremely difficult for regional players to compete in terms of reliability, technology, and price.  

Access Full Report With TOC @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-digital-power-meter-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023

The worldwide market for Digital Power is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Itron
Landis+Gyr
Schneider Electric
Sensus
Advanced Electronics Company
EKM Metering
Elster Group (owned by Honeywell)
Holley Metering
Jiaxing Eastron Electronic Instruments
Kamstrup
LINYANG Energy
Murata Power Solutions
Simpson Electric

Market Segment by Type, covers
Digital Meter Type
Electrical Meter Type
Electromechanical Meter Type
Electronic Meter Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Residential
Commercial
Industrial

Check Discount on Report At: http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/127199

Major Points from TOC:

Chapter Four: Global Digital Power Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Digital Power Market Sales, Revenue and Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Digital Power Market Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
4.1.2 Global Digital Power Market Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
4.2 North America Digital Power Market Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
4.3 Europe Digital Power Market Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Digital Power Market Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
4.5 South America Digital Power Market Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Digital Power Market Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: North America Digital Power Market by Countries
5.1 North America Digital Power Market Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
5.1.1 North America Digital Power Market Sales and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)
5.1.2 North America Digital Power Market Revenue and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)
5.2 United States Digital Power Market Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
5.3 Canada Digital Power Market Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
5.4 Mexico Digital Power Market Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Digital Power Market by Countries
6.1 Europe Digital Power Market Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries
6.1.1 Europe Digital Power Market Sales and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)
6.1.2 Europe Digital Power Market Revenue and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)
6.2 Germany Digital Power Market Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
6.3 UK Digital Power Market Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
6.4 France Digital Power Market Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
6.5 Russia Digital Power Market Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
6.6 Italy Digital Power Market Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

Related Articles
Business

Positive aspects of Qualified Carpet Cleaning Services

So your carpet has turn out to be dirty and now demands in depth cleaning. What are you currently organizing to do? Attempt it your self using the tools readily available within your property, rent carpet-cleaning gear from a household shop or send your carpet off to professional cleaning services? Amongst all 3 alternatives, the […]
Business

Tissue Paper Converting Machines market grow at 5.0% CAGR by 2027: Research Study

According to the latest market report published by Research Report Insights (RRI) titled “Tissue Paper Converting Machines Market by 2027,” Toilet rolls tissue paper converting machines segmentis expected to be the largest contributor to the global tissue paper converting machines market over the forecast period, 2017-2027.Globally, the revenue generated from sales of tissue paper converting […]
Business

Flexible Electronics and Materials Market 2018 | Analysis, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast to 2022

Market Insights: Market Research Future (MRFR) has published its latest report on the global Flexible Electronics and Materials Market for the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The report uses extensive analysis to provide precise identification of factors that affect market growth, and MRFR has predicted a steady CAGR for this market during the forecast […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *