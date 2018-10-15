Tech

Customer Experience Management Meet, 29 November 2018, Colombo, Sri Lanka

Join the flagship event of the market, where we are fostering the creation of new avenues and ventures. Get on board and scale your capabilities to get proactive and attentive approach rewarding you with exceptionally satisfied customers like never before.

Explore Exhibitions and Conference acted as a catalyst between the Sri Lanka’s financial services industry and global cyber security leaders by creating a platform to achieve the nation’s vision towards cyber threat.

Ever wondered of Sri-Lanka as market? Do you know CX is already in the priority list of companies in Sri-Lanka? A research in Sri Lanka found that there is a positive relationship between service quality and customer satisfaction.

Click here to explore the Unexplored Potential Market of Sri Lanka: http://www.exploreexhibitions.com/customerexperience/

Next revolution catching the Sri Lanka’s market is “Customer Experience Management” which is scheduled on 29th November 2018 Colombo, Sri Lanka. Focusing on various sectors which include:

• Retail and E-commerce
• BFSI
• Travel/ Tourism/ Leisure/Airlines
• Telecom and Broadcasting
• Healthcare
• Exports
• Logistics and Transport
• FMCG
• Call Center

The business trends in the above sectors have changed significantly and so are the customers, its more than new offers and products that make the market impact. In the ever changing world, the game changer for business is not only about getting customers now but also about their loyalty and retention.

Is Sri Lanka your focused market and if CRM an integral part of your business. http://www.exploreexhibitions.com/

