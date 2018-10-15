Business

CITIE 2019 China (Guangdong) International Tourism Industry Expo

Comment(0)

CITIE 2019 China (Guangdong) International Tourism Industry Expo
Date: August 30th-September 1st, 2019
Venue: Zone A, China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou

Hosted by Tourism Administration of Guangdong Province, the 15th China (Guangdong) International Tourism Industry Expo (short for “CITIE”) will be held in Canton Fair Complex. Based on China’s most important source of tourists, CITIE focus on both B2B and B2C market to attract worldwide high-quality tourism destinations, service providers and suppliers, which is a professional platform sharing information, purchasing product and business development for exhibitors and buyers. With years of brand development, CITIE has become the best market-oriented international tourism exhibition in China.

Why Guangdong?
1. Guangdong is one of the most comprehensive economic strength, market openness and dynamic province which total consumption accounted for 11% in China. Therefore tourism market in Guangdong is full of huge potential.
2. Asian cities are at the forefront of tourism growth over the next ten years, and Guangdong will become one of the most important tourist source markets, tourist destinations and industrial cluster areas in the Asia-Pacific region.
3. Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has officially become national strategic deployment, which have ability to promote the efficiency of global resource allocation and international influence, gradually turn into a world-class tourism attraction.

Why CITIE 2019?
1. CITIE has become the best market-oriented international tourism exhibition in China.
2. Gathering all the most influential tourist destination in the world, to build up a world-class trading and exchange platform.
3. The Grand Tourism Carnival, an excellent platform for reaching win-win cooperation.
4. High-quality buyers group from Top 100 Travel Agencies will participate in more than 1100 appointments.
5. World’s leading release platform for tourism products, latest industry trends to guide the new future.

Related Articles
Business

Rechargeable Floodlight Market By Type(LED Lamp, Halogen Lamp, Incandescent Lamp, Fluorescent Lamp), By Application(Railway, Mining, Factory, Others), Industry Trends, Analysis and Growth 2013-2025

Market Stats Report Announces another top to bottom industry research that spotlights on Rechargeable Floodlight Market, conveys itemized examination of the market and future prospects of Rechargeable Floodlight Market. The critical and significant data in the study makes the research a very important tool for experts, analysts and managers to get ready-to-access analysis by the […]
Business

Military Radar Systems Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

Global Military Radar Systems Market – Overview The global military radar systems market is growing with the rapid pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of military radar systems will grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to witness slow […]
Business

About Bitcoin And Bitcoin Trading

Bitcoin is actually a cryptocurrency that was made in 2009 by an unknown individual employing the alias Satoshi Nakamoto. Even though the currency has been around for a long time, its recognition rose a handful of years ago when merchants began accepting it as a type of payment. Additionally to making use of it in […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *