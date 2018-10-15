Chlorine Dioxide Generators Market, Led by North America, to Cross $ 2 Billion by 2023

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Chlorine Dioxide Generators Market By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023”, the global chlorine dioxide generators market is projected to cross $ 2.1 billion by 2023. Chlorine dioxide has several advantages over traditional water treatment methods, as it has 2.5 – 5 times more pathogen penetration power than commonly used chemicals such as bleaching powder, alum powder, etc. Moreover, it does not produce any toxic or carcinogenic byproducts, and consequently, it is increasingly becoming a preferred choice for water disinfection across various sectors, globally. Three types of chlorine dioxide generators available in the market are 3-chemical, 2-chemical and electrochemical generators. Of these, 2-chemical chlorine dioxide generators hold the largest share in the global chlorine dioxide generators market, as they have better conversion efficiency and are available at comparatively low prices.

Chlorine dioxide generators have diversified applications in the field of municipal drinking and wastewater treatment, pulp & textile bleaching, hospital waste management, etc. Moreover, there is huge demand for chlorine dioxide generators from the food & beverage industry for washing bottles, fruits and vegetables. Chlorine dioxide generators, which have high bactericidal activity, are pH independent, easy to handle and highly automated. Owing to these factors, demand for chlorine dioxide generators is expected to grow at a robust pace across the globe during forecast period.

“North America is the largest demand generating region for chlorine dioxide generators market, globally, backed by stringent environmental regulations such as “North America Water Opportunities and Conservation Act”, “Safe drinking water Act”, etc., Growing focus on the adoption of non-toxic, sustainable approach for water disinfection in both municipal and industrial sectors across the region, would allow the region to maintain its dominance in the global chlorine dioxide generators market over the course of next five years as well.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Chlorine Dioxide Generators Market By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of chlorine dioxide generators market, globally, and provides statistics and information on market structure, size, share and trends. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities present in the global chlorine dioxide generators market.

Table of Content:

Product Overview Research Methodology Analyst View Global Chlorine Dioxide Generators Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1.By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1.By Type (2-Chemical, 3-Chemical & Electrochemical)

4.2.2.By Application (Municipal Drinking Water, Municipal Wastewater, Food & Beverage, Farming, Oil & Gas, Hospitals, Pulp & Textile Bleaching, Chemical Manufacturing & Others)

4.2.3.By Region

4.2.4.By Company

Global Chlorine Dioxide Generators Market Segmental Analysis

5.1. Global 2-Chemical Chlorine Dioxide Generators Market Outlook

5.1.1.Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Global 3-Chemical Chlorine Dioxide Generators Market Outlook

5.2.1.Market Size & Forecast

5.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.3. Global Electrochemical Chlorine Dioxide Generators Market Outlook

5.3.1.Market Size & Forecast

5.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

Global Chlorine Dioxide Generators Market Regional Analysis

6.1. North America Chlorine Dioxide Generators Market Outlook

6.1.1.Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1.1. By Volume

Continued……..

