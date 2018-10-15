Business

Chicory Market exploring future growth and trends by 2025

The root of chicory is also used extensively as a natural source of probiotics and also works in reducing weight. The growing realization that chicory plant is a great source of minerals, vitamins magnesium, folic acid, and potassium will drive the growth of this market.

Chicory a member of the dandelion family, is a perennial herbaceous plant, mostly used for salads. The root of chicory is roasted and used as an adjective as well as a substitute for coffee. Chicory is gaining popularity on account of its health benefits such as reduction in arthritis pain, prevention of heartburn, and bacterial infections, easing of digestive issues, boosting the immunity system, detoxification of the liver and gallbladder, and reduction in the risk of heart diseases.

Global Chicory Market: Drivers and Trends

One of the key factors which has led to the development and growth of the global chicory Market is regional integration and a free trade agreements. Free trade has helped in the integration of supply chain, resulting in the boosting of trade activities between countries, and this has benefited The Chicory manufacturers extensively as they can now access other countries, subsequently driving the growth of the global chicory market. Another factor which is boring well for the growth of this Market is the emergence of modern retail formats and the growing friend of food court and speciality stores in malls. Consumers have an easier access 2 products that contain chicory ingredients such as prebiotics true food codes and speciality stores, and malls as they come to these places for shopping offer entertainment activities and also end up purchasing different products. Malls and supermarkets also improve the visibility of the variety of products that contain chicory ingredients and this will also benefit the Market’s growth.

Another important factor accelerating at the demand for chicory ingredients is the rising demand for healthy beverages worldwide. Growing demand for healthy drinks or bars which contain a natural ingredients will drive. With the food and beverage companies offering to participate in a research and development activities to enhance their profile of food items with respect to nutritional and multifunctional value will also boost the sales of chicory product. Within the health supplement market, prebiotics and this will positively impact the chicory market.

Global Chicory Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global chicory Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these Europe holds that maximum shares of The Chicory Market since it is not only the largest producer of the largest consumer of chick. The market for chicory will also witness a high growth in North America. however, the fastest pace growth of The Chicory Market will be witnessed in asia-pacific on account of a large consumer base, increasing number of retail outlets, and raising awareness about the health benefits of chicory.

