Lifestyle

A Soiree Filled With Glamour And Beauty.

Comment(0)

Delhi recently saw a high voltage event, that was draped in glamour and aesthetics where the forthcoming pageant Global Diva of India was announced as well as a greet and meet soiree was held at Salon HNSP, Ace beauty and makeovers expert Mallika Gambhir hosted the evening.
The event had all the makings of a successful launchpad for the upcoming beauties of the megalopolis which should inspire the modelling fraternity. As the event took place at HNSP and Persona salon the guests tried out myriad salon services offered by number of experts displaying wide range of beauty aspects. Soiree followed several aspects of aesthetics as makeovers were discussed and deliberated upon and avenues of innovation and experimentation were unleashed.Occasion marked launch of grooming and makeovers fiesta for participating contestants and celebration of beauty and fashion finesse. Event unfolded collage of trend setting looks and style makeovers by ace makeover expert Mallika Gambhir.
Whos who of society joined in the meet and greet evening that was filled with glamour over clink of glasses with rivulet of champagne as they digged into smorgasbord of delectable. Occasion was graced by likes of Faizal Khan, Krishna Verma, Sraboni Chatterjee, Dushyant Kathuria, Nidhi Bakshi, Sanjana and krishna Verma, Kushal Kundra and Naveen Chauhan, Preeti Puja, Anjali and Sneha.

Related Articles
Lifestyle

How to choose a birthstone rings for your mother?

Birthstone rings have a rich history in many cultures. Today, they make wonderful gifts for 18th or 21st birthdays. Since at least the 1600s, particular stones have been thought to have links to particular months. Based on tradition, there are 12 gemstones, one designated for each month. Each gemstone is supposed to bring or enhance […]
Lifestyle

HGH India 2018 closes with overwhelming business results

Mumbai, July 19, 2018: HGH India 2018, 7th annual edition of the trade show for Home Textiles, Home Décor, Houseware, and Gifts received an overwhelming response from the trade visitors and the industry. 34,960 trade visitors, primarily retailers, distributors and institutional buyers from 480 cities and towns across India attended this trade show to find […]
Lifestyle

Laxma Goud Paintings

The ever-enthusiastic artist Laxma Goud is known for his libidinal and surreal work of art, often reflecting the casual and organic mindsets of rural folks he has grown up with. Born in Nizampur in 1940s, he was influenced by folklores and rustic air, which is vividly noticed in his canvases. After completing his schoolings, he […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *