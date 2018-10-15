Education

28th International Conference on Neuroscience and Neurochemistry

28th International Conference on Neuroscience and Neurochemistry during June 13-14, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain is a unique forum for the global notable academics in the field of Neurosciences and Neurochemistry where Directors, Scientists, Professors, Research scholars, Postdocs, Academic Staff are about to share their research work and assimilate new emerging technological trends in the allied fields
The program is systemized on the theme- “Dynamic Challenges and Approaches in Neuroscience and Neurochemistry”
Scientific Sessions
Neurology and Neuroscience, Neurochemistry and Biochemistry, CNS and Brain Disorders, Neurological and Neurodegenerative Disorders, Neurotransmitters and Signal Transduction, Neurosurgical Science, Neurobiology and Neurophysiology, Neuromuscular Disorders and Neuroplasticity, Neuroimmunology and Neuropathology, Psychiatric Disorders and Behavioral Therapy, Neuropharmacology and Neurogenetics, Neuroimaging and Diagnostic Techniques, Neurorehabilitation and Neural Repair, Neurotherapeutics and Case Studies, Other Neurological Sciences
Target Audience
Neuroscience and Neurochemistry 2019 aims to gather the Researchers, principal investigators, experts, neurologists, and researchers working on the brain from academia and healthcare industry, Business Delegates, Scientists and students across the globe to provide an international forum for the dissemination of original research results, new ideas, and practical development experiences.
We are delighted to invite you to share the platform with harmonious researchers in neuroscience and neurochemistry to exchange ideas and for colossal networking

