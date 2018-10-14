Business

EV India Charging Conclave 2018

With the grand success of our recently concluded EV INDIA SUMMIT 2018, which addressed the competitive landscape of electric vehicles worldwide, coupled with the vast opportunities and potential challenges of EV development in India, we take great pride in presenting a whole new outlook on the Charging Infrastructure Development that meet the needs of the next generation of smarter mobility.

Having received prodigious support from NITI Aayog, Ministry of Heavy Industry, Govt. of India, Central Electricity Board, Bureau of Indian Standards, Energy Efficiency Services Limited, Automotive Research Association of India, Invest India, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Indian Federation of Green Energy and Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles, EV India Charging Conclave slated on 25 – 26 October 2018, The Eros Hotel, New Delhi, India will pave way for the budding EV entrepreneurs who are actively seeking opportunities to capitalize the EV sector in India.

Find the below list of few industry leaders who are Internationally acclaimed for driving the policy initiatives, safety and installation of the charging stations are participating and presenting their valuable insights by opening up the doors for EV enthusiast.

1) Shri. Pankaj Batra, Chairperson (I/c) and Member (Planning) & Ex-officio, Additional Secretary to the, Govt. of India, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Government of India

2) Shri. Renji. V. Chacko, Scientist F / Associate Director, Power Electronics Group, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Representing Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

3) Dr. Sajid Mubashir, Scientist “G” & Member R&D at National Automotive Board (NAB),
Dept. of Heavy Industry (DHI), Department of Science & Technology, Government of India

4) Mr. Charles Knutson, Executive Policy Advisor, Office of Governor Jay Inslee, Governor of Washington State, United States of America

5) Mr. Anand Deshpande, Deputy Director & Head Automotive, Electronics Department, Automotive Research Association of India

6) Mr. Siddharth Singh, Lead Country Analyst and Coordinator – India, Consultant International Energy Agency (IEA)

7) Mr. Johannes Pallasch, Team Leader and Head of Programme, Recharching Infrastructure NOW GmbH, Germany

8) Mrs. Babni Lal, Transport Adviser, Ministry of Raod Transport and Highways (MORTH), Government of India.

Don’t miss this closed door initiative supported by Government of India to explore the vast opportunities in Electric Vehicle Segment. To register visit: https://www.evindiacharging.com

