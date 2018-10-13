Uncategorized

Global Biomarker Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“High government funding for cancer research and clinical trials is augmenting the growth of biomarker market.”

According to the OMR analysis, the global biomarker market is expected to grow at a significant rate during 2018-2023. The global biomarker market has witnessed a significant growth due to high prevalence of chronic diseases. The global biomarker market is segmented on the basis of type, application, disease, end user and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

“Increasing funding by the government for cancer research and clinical trials is considered to be one of the major factors for the growth of biomarker market. For an instance: The National Cancer Institute in March 2016 has earmarked $5.5 million for funding for the establishment of laboratories with an aim to advance research on biomarkers and biomarker assays for various cancers such as of the prostate, lung, breast, and genitourinary organs. The Biomarker Developmental Laboratories (BDLs) will be a part of the early detection research network of the NCI. In addition, in January 2015, there was an investment made by the Precision Medical Initiative of $70 million to the National Cancer Institute. The investment was made to recognize the different genomic drivers in cancer and to develop new approaches for detection and cancer treatment.”

The global biomarker market on the basis of geography is divided into – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America is expected to hold the dominant position globally. The high adoption of biomarker technology for the diagnosis application in the North American region is contributing for the market growth in this region. In addition, growing prevalence of chronic diseases is another major factor for the growth of biomarker market in North America. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2023. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by the funding and investment made by government for cancer research and clinical trials.

The report covers:
Comprehensive research methodology of global biomarker market.
This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.
Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global biomarker market.
Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global biomarker market.
Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.
Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

