Counter-IED Market Report 2018 – General Dynamics Corporation,Lockheed Martin Corporation,Raytheon Company

The foremost aim of the report is to provide accurate market estimation and to forecast the global counter-ied market on the basis of market segmentation. Significant segments of the market have been analyzed along with the geographical insights. The study also provides detailed analysis of top impacting factors such as drivers, restraints & opportunities and their influence over the market. The report provides the detailed market size breakdown with respect to four major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report contains company profiles of key market leaders and their competitive strategies. It also provides key developments such as merger & acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovations, and technological advancement within global counter-ied market. It further elucidates the lucrative investment opportunities as well as provides detailed competitive analysis of the key market players.

The report provides extensive analysis and company profiles of top competing vendors.General Dynamics Corporation,Lockheed Martin Corporation,Raytheon Company,Elbit Systems Ltd,Chemring Group,Thales Group,L3 Technologies, Inc,Harris Corporation,Northrop Grumman Corporation,Allen-Vanguard Corporation are some of the prominent vendors of the market and Contracts and partnerships are the most adopted market strategies of global Counter-IED Market.

Key Takeaways
• The research offers a deep dive analysis of the key market determinants impacting the global counter-ied market.
• Quantitative analysis in terms of market sizing (revenue) for each of the segments mentioned in the report.
• Value chain analysis helps to understand the role of each intermediary involved in the business process.
• Porter’s five forces analysis assists to comprehend the market environment in reference to the buyers and sellers activities.
• Key vendors active in the market are analyzed in terms of their strategic attempts and business/financial performance along with competitive analysis.
• The quantitative and qualitative analysis would help the buyers to have a holistic view of the global counter-ied market.

Global Counter-IED Market Segmentation

By End User

• Military
• Homeland Security

By Deployment

• Vehicle Mounted
• Ship Mounted
• Airborne Mounted
• Handheld
• Others

By Capability

• Detection
• Countermeasure

By Region

• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific (APAC)
• Rest of the World

Offered Customization

For the report we offer exclusive customizations suitable for your needs. The following most desired customization are available for the report

Regional Customization
• Further breakdown of major region into country wise sector (as per request)
• Further breakdown of major segments as per region/sub-segment  

Company Customization
• Detailed analysis of additional market players as per your requirement.

