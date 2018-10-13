Uncategorized

Cabot Global Investments Welcomes New Partner Into The Company

London, UK (October 13, 2018) – Cabot Global Investments is delighted to announce the arrival of Michael Colonnese to the team as a partner.

A very experienced entrepreneur within the HR tech and Ed Tech industries, Michael is set to be a promising asset to the Cabot Global Investments team, bringing with him a very good contacts list and an established network within the sector, Michaels USA location will also be invaluable in regard to time and from a geographic perspective.

Working most recently as the president of climb.jobs after it acquired WorkAmerica, where Michael served as a founder and CEO and helped the businesses to connect community colleges and their students to employers – something which helped many people take the right steps forward when it came to landing that all-important employed and paid position that reflected their education.

Managing Partner Andrew Grevett said: “We are very happy to welcome Michael to the team as a partner. We believe that he can bring something very unique to the business and will add a level of experience and contacts that will take us from an already strong business, to even bigger and better.”

Currently sitting on the Advisory Board for the National Science Foundation’s Hispanic Serving Institutes, DC Techweek, XOi Technologies, ReciproCare and many other start-ups across the USA, Michael has a depth of skill that is completely unmatched by anybody else in the industry.

Michael added: “I am very excited to join Cabot Global Investments as I believe in what they do. It is a logical opportunity for me that will ensure that I utilise my sector expertise and network, as well as work alongside another business to help it to grow and expand.

“To me, it was a no brainer – the partnership is a win/win situation for both parties and I’m really looking forward to getting started.

https://www.cabot-global-investments.com/

andrew@cabot-global-investments.com

