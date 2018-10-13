Building Automation Market Report 2018 – Schneider Electric SE,ABB Ltd.,United Technologies Corp.

Business

The global Building Automation Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of x.x% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Report Overview

The foremost aim of the report is to provide accurate market estimation and to forecast the market on the basis of market segmentation. Significant segments of the market analyzed within the study are Building Automation Market communication technology, offering, application and geography. The study also provides detailed analysis of top impacting factors and their influence over the market. The report provides the detailed market size with respect to five major regions namely North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report contains company profiles of key market leaders and their competitive strategies. It also provides key developments such as merger & acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovations, and technological advancement within Building Automation Market.

Key Takeaways
• The research offers a deep dive analysis of the key market determinants impacting the Building Automation Market.
• Qualitative and quantitative analysis in terms of market sizing (revenue and volume) for each of the segments mentioned in the report.
• Value chain analysis helps to understand the role of each intermediary involved in the business process.
• Key vendors active in the market are analyzed in terms of their strategic attempts and business/financial performance along with competitive analysis.

Building Automation Market Segmentation

By Communication Technology
   • Wired Technologies
   • Wireless Technologies

By Offering
   • Facility management systems
   • HVAC control systems
   • Security and access control systems
   • Fire protection systems
   • Building energy management software
   • BAS services
   • Others

By Application
   • Residential application
   • Commercial application
   • Industrial application

By Geography
   • North America
           o U.S.
           o Canada
           o Mexico
   • Europe
           o UK
           o Germany
           o Russia
           o France
           o ROW
   • Asia Pacific
           o China
           o Japan
           o Korea
           o India
           o Rest of APAC
   • Rest of the World
           o Latin America
           o Middle East
           o Africa

Building Automation Market Key Players
• Siemens AG
• Schneider Electric SE
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Johnson Controls International PLC
• United Technologies Corp.
• ABB Ltd.
• Robert Bosch GmbH
• Hubbell Inc.
• Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.
• Legrand SA
• Crestron Electronics, Inc.
• Ingersoll-Rand PLC
• Buildingiq

Offered Customization

For the report we offer exclusive customizations suitable for your needs. The following most desired customization are available for the report
Regional Customization
• Further breakdown of major region into country wise sector (as per request)
• Further breakdown of major segments as per region/sub-segment  
Company Customization
• Detailed analysis of additional market players as per your requirement.

