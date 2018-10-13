Business

Bicycle Market Report 2018 – Tube Investment of India Limited, Atlas Cycles, Giant Bicycle, Dorel Industries

The foremost aim of the report is to provide accurate market estimation and to forecast the market on the basis of market segmentation. Significant segments of the market analyzed within the study are Bicycle Market product type, technology, end user, price and geography. The study also provides detailed analysis of top impacting factors and their influence over the market. The report provides the detailed market size with respect to five major regions namely North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report contains company profiles of key market leaders and their competitive strategies. It also provides key developments such as merger & acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovations, and technological advancement within Bicycle Market.

Key Takeaways
• The research offers a deep dive analysis of the key market determinants impacting the Bicycle Market.
• Qualitative and quantitative analysis in terms of market sizing (revenue and volume) for each of the segments mentioned in the report.
• Value chain analysis helps to understand the role of each intermediary involved in the business process.
• Key vendors active in the market are analyzed in terms of their strategic attempts and business/financial performance along with competitive analysis.

Bicycle Market Segmentation

By Product Type
   • Sports
   • Road
   • Mountai
   • Hybrid

By Technology
   • Electric
   • Conventional

By End User
   • Men
   • Women
   • Kids

By Price
   • Premium
   • Mid-range
   • High range

By Geography
   • North America
   • Europe
   • Asia Pacific
   • Middle East & Africa
   • Latin America

Bicycle Market Key Players
• Atlas Cycles Ltd.
• Giant Bicycle Inc.
• Avon Cycles Ltd.
• Derby Cycle
• Tube Investment of India Limited
• Trek Bicycle Corporation
• Zhonglu Co. Ltd.
• Dorel Industries Inc.
• Accell Group
• Tandem Group plc.
• Merida Industry Co. Ltd.
• Samchuly Bicycle Co., Ltd.

Offered Customization

For the report we offer exclusive customizations suitable for your needs. The following most desired customization are available for the report
Regional Customization
• Further breakdown of major region into country wise sector (as per request)
• Further breakdown of major segments as per region/sub-segment  
Company Customization
• Detailed analysis of additional market players as per your requirement.

