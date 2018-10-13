Business

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market is expected to reach $55.97 billion by 2024

Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market By Technology (Transmission control, Engine management, Climate control, Power steering & Others), By Application (Utility Vehicles, Passenger Cars, Commercial vehicles, others), Industry trends, Estimation & Forecast, 2016 – 2024.

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market is expected to reach $55.97 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%. The power steering market segmentation is expected to record highest revenue in AECU market.

Automotive Electronic Control Unit (AECU) is a microcontroller based embedded system which controls several electrical and electronics systems of an automotive vehicle. Controlling the hydraulics and engine functions of the vehicle are most important function of AECU. Engine Control unit is one of the most demanding device within automobile industry and is responsible for controlling all the engine functions and making desired changes with respect to driver input. Electric and autonomous vehicles will depend more on AECU for battery management and other vital function.

Market Dynamics

Increasing safety features within automobiles and increasing comfort level of the consumer are some of the factors driving the growth of global AECU market. The administration of stringent automotive guidelines is prime factor responsible for rapid growth of AECU market especially in North American market.

Increased complexity of the overall automotive system and difficulty of OEMs in maintaining & managing the embedded controller enabled process might act as a restraint for market growth.
Increasing adoption of electric vehicles and rapid development on self driving autonomous vehicles are expected to create future opportunities for the global AECU market for the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape

The market is concentrated by the dominant vendors owing to their extensive research & development and technological innovation. For instance, Continental AG introduced cutting-edge control unit for braking system MK C1 on August 2017.

Market Segmentation

Global AECU market is segmented based on technology, application, and region. By technology, the market is segmented as transmission control system, engine management system, anti-lock braking system, climate control system, power steering system, airbag restraint system and body controls system. The applications are further divided into Utility Vehicles, Passenger Cars, and Commercial vehicles. Geographically, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World.  Europe is expected to witness highest CAGR during forecasted period.

Key market players are Automotive PLC, Continental AG, Delphi, Denso Corporation, 

Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Segmentation

• By Technology
o Transmission control system
o Engine management system
o Anti-lock braking system
o Climate control system
o Power steering system
o Airbag restraint system
o Body controls system

• By Application
o Utility Vehicles
o Passenger Cars
o Commercial vehicles

• By Geography
o North America
o Europe
o APAC
o ROW

Key Market Players
• Automotive PLC
• Continental AG
• Delphi
• Denso Corporation
• Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.
• Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
• Lear Corporation
• Magneti Marelli SpA
• Panasonic Corporation
• Pektron Group Limited
• Robert Bosch GmbH

