ASSOCHAM organized 2nd Edition Of Beauty, Wellness & Personal Care Awards Nite 2018

New Delhi, October 13, 2018: To felicitate the industry stalwarts from beauty and wellness industry, Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) organized the 2nd edition of Beauty, Wellness & Personal Care Awards Nite 2018 at New Delhi on October 12. The award ceremony witnessed the renowned players from the beauty, wellness and cosmetic industries like Shahnaz Husian, Blossom Kochhar, Sanjana Jon, Varija Bajaj, and others along with key officials of ASSOCHAM- Uday Kumar Verma, Secretary General, Payal Swami, Deputy Director-Health & Pharma. The award night also witnessed the presence of Femina Mrs. India, Komal Udhwani and Actor Rahul Singh.

There were 30 different award categories who were given away awards for their contribution in the beauty, wellness and cosmetic industry. Prominent awardees include Shahnaz Hussain (CMD, Shahnaz Husain Group) for The Most Powerful Women in the Field of Ayurvedic Cure & Care, Upasna Arora for Best Business Woman for Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals, Suresh Garg (Managing Director Zeon Life Sciences) for Entrepreneur of the Year, Kairali Ayurveda for Best Ayurvedic Medical Tourism Destination of the Year, Mirabelle Cosmetics for Best Cosmetics Start-up brand, Kaya for Best Skin Care Brand, Samaaya Spa for Best Luxury Spa, etc.

The award nite was addressed by renowned names such as Shahnaz Husain (Chairperson – ASSOCHAM National Council on Alternative Medicine – Ayurvedic / Herbal & CMD, Shahnaz Husain Group), Sanjana Jon (International Fashion Designer), Suresh Garg (Managing Director Zeon Life Sciences), Dr. Blossom Kochhar (Chairperson, Aroma Magic) and Raj Sharma (Chairman, MRSS India Limited). They shared insights and knowledge about the respective segments in the beauty, wellness and personal care industries.

The Beauty, Wellness & Personal Care Awards Nite 2018 was sponsored by Sami Labs, MRSS India, Zeon, Beauness By Arpita, Mantra, Matrix Dental, Swadhee Spa, Chadhha & Co., Ayurvedagram, Naturalhealz, Kaya Limited, Johara, Clarity Communication, etc.