Yoga can reduce your Stress!

San Francisco, CA – October, 2018 – Chronic stress is detrimental for your well-being. Stress and anxiety activate the body’s stress response and it may not be easy to convince your body that you’re not facing impending doom.

While the body is affected by the mind, the opposite is also true. This mind-body connection is a two-way mechanism that lets you relax the mind, decrease stress, and relieve the tension of your body. The ancient (yet highly relevant!) practice of Yoga uses physical exercises to center the mind. Yoga focuses on utilizing the movements of the body for calming the mind.

How Yoga Works?

When the mind detects stressors such as work pressure, the body’s sympathetic nervous system is activated. The heart pumps blood more vigorously to the muscles which prepare for action. When the mind senses that the danger has passed, the parasympathetic nervous system kicks in and cools the body down.

Regular yoga practice can train the body and mind to recognize stress and overcome it before it spirals out of control. Yoga helps to trigger the relaxation response, improves mood and decreases anxiety. Yoga accomplishes this using stretching and poses to simulate stress in the body while the minds learn to stay calms using controlled or mindful.

Apart from effective stress management, yoga also reduces the risk of stress-related diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases.

Yoga Poses for Stress Relief

Here are a few yoga poses that will calm your nerves.

* Child Pose

This is a restorative pose that enables you to release muscular tension, calm the nervous system and silences the mind.

* Puppy Pose

This pose is great for people with bad posture since it releases the tension in your back and shoulders.

* Cat-Cow Stretch

This one is a combination of the Cat pose and the Cow pose. It improves posture, stretches the spine, and massages organs in the belly.

* Bridge Pose

The bridge pose stretches the parts of the body that tend to hold on to stress, such as the spine, back of the neck, thighs and hips. This exercise also increases blood flow to your brain.

* Standing Forward Bend

The standing forward bend helps to stretch the back of the body to build flexibility and strength in the spine while releasing tension in your neck, upper back, and lower back.

* Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose

This pose raises your legs, aiding drainage and improved circulation of blood back to the heart.

* Corpse Pose

Corpse pose is a simple pose done at the end of a practice. It enhances your ability to listen to the body and gives you time to reset before heading into your next activity.

Yoga is a powerful medium to manage stress. Physical movements and controlled breathing can bring your mind and body in sync with each other.

