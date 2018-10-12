Uncategorized

Whirlpool presents India’s most Intelligent Refrigerator* in new TVC

• Starring Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput
• Intellifresh range of Refrigerator with AI Microprocessor, 3 Intellisensors and Sealfresh Technology
Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, the world’s leading global manufacturer of home appliances, has kicked off their new television commercial campaign for their Intellifresh range of refrigerators with their brand ambassador Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput.
The new TVC promotes the range as an ideal addition to the household with its innovative Adaptative Intelligence (AI) Technology. The campaign is a quirky take on how the Intellifresh refrigerator is a couples’ new best friend. The brand ambassadors point out to the freshness of food that stays for days on with the help of Intellifresh refrigerator.
The Intellifresh range of refrigerators with three IntelliSensors (one outside the refrigerator and one in each compartment) helps in sensing load, weather and usage pattern . The AI microprocessor collects the data from these sensors and intelligently adapts the cooling temperatures across all compartments, ensuring freshness for longer. The entire process has no need for manual intervention.
Ahead of the festive season, Whirlpool Intellifresh range starts from Rs. 25,350.

Here is a link to the TVC https://youtu.be/lzd02apagd4

