VIBGYOR forays into the city of Education

– Launches its first school in Mangalore

Mangalore, 11th October 2018: With the aim of giving quality education to children and nurturing them to become the leaders of tomorrow, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, India’s leading international school, is launching its first school in Mangalore this academic year. The move is in line with its rapid expansion plans targeted at South Indian states and the school will be located in Kulur, Mangalore.

The state-of-the-art school will house around 2500 students and also include around 250 renowned and reputed teachers. With this, VIBGYOR aims to establish its roots within the city and create the perfect learning environment with best-in-class facilities and learning tools for children in the city.

Speaking on the launch of the first school in Mangalore, Mr. Ashish Tibdewal, CEO, VIBGYOR Group of Schools said, “Mangalore is a natural choice for starting our school as it has a rich history within the education sector in India. Its diverse culture and high literacy rate also goes hand in hand with VIBGYOR’s goal to always provide academic excellence to its students. With the help of dedicated educators who are trained to channelise their energy and resources towards child-centred qualitative learning, we believe that we will be able to further our mission and success within the city.”

The Group’s journey towards educational excellence began in Mumbai in 2004 with a view of providing quality education to students. VIBGYOR’s educational philosophy is based on the holistic principles of learning that lays emphasis on the overall development of the child: intellectual, social, physical, emotional and spiritual. The teaching infrastructure is designed based on this philosophy. The group is recognised for offering world class education and focusing on using hands-on experience and analysis as methods of teaching rather than the traditional rote learning method and emphasis on scoring marks. Currently VIBGYOR caters to 48,000 students through its schools across the country.

About VIBGYOR Group of Schools:

Founded in 2004, VIBGYOR Group of Schools recognised as India’s Most Admired Brands in Education 2017, is a leading chain of Schools known for its quality education and academic excellence. The VIBGYOR Schools offer a unique range of world class educational services for the holistic development of students in curricular and co-curricular studies. Under the leadership of Mr. Rustom Kerawalla, Founder Chairman of the institution, VIBGYOR Group is set to explore new horizons with 33 schools in nine major cities, reaching out to more than 48,000 students nationwide.

VIBGYOR High caters to the students from Grade 1 to Grade 12, and VIBGYOR Kids to the pre-primary segment with a student-teacher ratio of 10:1 on an average. VIBGYOR Group’s recent addition is a chain of schools offering CBSE Board curriculum- VIBGYOR Roots (pre-primary division) and VIBGYOR Rise (a Primary and Secondary School) which will address the increasing demand for educational institutions and impart quality education with a wider outreach. VIBGYOR High provides a mixed spectrum of national and international levels of education in affiliation with CISCE, CBSE and CAIE.

A diverse experiential and integrated learning programme is the key highlight of VIBGYOR’s curriculum. The Group has been consistently nurturing young talent, guiding students towards bigger platforms. Aditya Mittal, who received the ‘National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement 2016’ from the Hon’ble President of India and Nidhi N. Dhanani and Vishruti P. Shah who became the National Toppers in Grade X- CISCE Board Exams- 2018 are some of our illustrious students, among many others.