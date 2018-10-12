Tech

Now read interesting short stories anywhere with this Pocket story App!

The “Greencom Ebizz Infotech” is known for developing quality applications. A few months back they developed an application named “The English Story” has crossed ‘10,000+’ installs on Play Store just in a couple of weeks!.

It is extraordinarily intended for all Story Lovers, along with 2500 fascinating short stories for children categorized into different classifications!

Figuring out their applications ‘Auto Stamper, ShotOn for Mi, and Export WhatsApp Contacts’ have achieved the milestone by hitting 1,00,000+ downloads on the Play Store.

This application is for all android users with stunning features that users can read stories without using Data pack! This application has 12 distinct categories like Akbar Birbal, Arabian Nights, Best Stories, Famous Stories, Motivational Stories, and some more.

A few features that will pull you in to use this application:

A FREE application easily downloadable from Google Play Store.
A Set of good and moral based best stories for youngsters.
Select “Night Mode” and read stories in the night without getting your eyes tired.
There is an option of ‘Favorite’ where you can add the stories you like to read for the next time!
Adjustable font size for users like Increase(A+) and Decrease(A-) fonts.
The option of sharing stories with your colleagues and loved ones.
Attractive UI with easy to use!

Since the application has been launched, it has ended up being the best one for users who wish to have an interesting stories application for children to upgrade their English reading skills. This Story App is for all age group story lovers.

While asking for the future updates, Mr. Suresh Kalathiya the CEO of Greencom Ebizzinfotech said that “There are lot more applications to be launched soon for both our Android and iOs users along with some surprising updates! We would love to hear suggestions and feedback from our users, which will help us to improve our development”.

