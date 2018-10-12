Metro Milwaukee Home Buyer Promises Free Non-Obligation Quotes to Homeowners

Milwaukee, WI ( webnewswire.com ) October 12, 2018 – Metro Milwaukee Home Buyer is a leading real estate investment company offering to buy distressed homes in and around Milwaukee for cash. They have recently announced the ‘We Buy Houses Milwaukee’ campaign. This allows homeowners looking to sell their homes quickly and for cash. They have to fill out the online form or call over phone and then they will get a quote within 24 hours.

“This is a no-obligation quote that the owner is free to refuse. We buy houses in Wisconsin, including Milwaukee. Ours is a fair offer – one that is made after considering the real estate market of the area and the condition of the house,” says a spokesperson for Metro Milwaukee Home Buyer. The company is a local, family-owned business with a keen understanding of the local real estate market.

They have been buying homes for several years, offering assistance to homeowners selling distressed homes. While some homeowners sell their home quickly before moving into a new city or suburb, others are looking for better opportunities.

“We always close in two weeks or less. In some cases, we’ve closed in just three days. This is because, unlike regular buyers, we don’t have to worry about bank approvals or home inspection reports. We buy houses in Milwaukee for cash and settle immediately on closing,” he adds.

The homeowner doesn’t need to worry about anything, including carrying out repairs or removing junk. They can simply walk away with the things they need and leave the rest for Metro Milwaukee to manage.

About Metro Milwaukee Home Buyer:

Metro Milwaukee Home Buyer is a real estate investment company specializing in buying distressed homes for cash. They promise a quick and stress-free sale. The company has been a perfect option for hundreds of people looking to sell houses fast in Milwaukee.

For more information, visit: http://www.metromilwaukeehomebuyer.com/

###