Medical Equipment Marketplace StoresAndMarket.com Launched to Help Doctors Find and Purchase Medical Devices

StoresAndMarket.com an innovative medical and specialty equipment marketplace platform presented to 1000’s of physicians and medical device vendors and manufacturers. “Stores And Market” enables and helps medical device manufacturers to set up branded “Stores” on the “Market” platform. The company markets and showcases the vast variety of products to the targeted specialty physicians and other medical and healthcare professionals.

Team StoresAndMarket spent years evaluating and understanding the needs of both sides of the medical device trade market and came up with an innovative technology solution for the Doctors to save the time and money while discovering and purchasing the needed equipment for their office, clinic or a hospital.

In addition to an easy Search and Discover by Specialty optionswww.StoresAndMarket.com platform enables artificial intelligence (AI) and incorporates machine learning (ML) to find and present the most suitable equipment a particular specialty physician might be looking for.

Ophthalmologists find the latest ophthalmic devices to detect glaucoma quicker with innovative tonometers. Help optometrists find eye diagnostic solutions from the leaders in ophthalmic diagnostics such as Sonomed Escalon. Many price options of phoropters and refractors or find 100’s of complete lanes with ophthalmic chairs and stands to set up a new screening room or open a new practice – StoresAndMarket.com has it in store.
Hospitals / ER Doctors have many options to find new, pre-owned or refurbished equipment such as EKG machines by such brands as Philips, GE, Burdick, Welch Allen. A large selection of new and reconditioned sterilizers and autoclaves are also represented by such brands as Tuttnauer, Midmark Ritter, Pelton& Crane, Scican, Sterident, Wayne, Market Forge, DuraSonic and many others.
Professional Medical Devices are represented by the following Medical Specialties and organized by Store Areas: allergy / immunology, anesthesiology, cardiology, dentistry, dermatology, endocrinology / diabetes / metabolism, emergency medicine, family/general practice, geriatrics, internal medicine, medical genetics, laboratory, neurological surgery, neurology, obstetrics / gynecology, oncology (cancer), ophthalmology, optometry, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pathology, pediatrics, physical medicine & rehab, plastic surgery, preventive medicine, psychiatry, radiology, rehabilitation, surgery, urology, veterinary, wellness, medical facilities, furniture & logistics, digital health, digital solutions software, digital solutions mobile, telemedicine, blockchain for healthcare, robotics healthcare, AI healthcare, cloud healthcare, imaging healthcare, EHR, services and other.
With the deep knowledge of the medical devices market, technology and marketing Stores And Market Team is aiming to increase product discovery, efficiency and transparency.
Discover 1000’s of medical products and compare equipment prices at www.StoresAndMarket.comOur knowledgeable customer service is available at 1-800-303-2996 or via email or chat.

ABOUT STORES AND MARKET INC:
Stores and Market™ is a multifaceted platform for healthcare professionals and equipment, supplies & services vendors.
StoresandMarket.com aims to assist healthcare community discover latest products, supplies and services to increase outcomes in patient care.https://www.storesandmarket.com/about
Media Contact
Company Name: StoresAndMarket Inc.
Contact Person: AlinaLagoviyer, Media / Public Relations
Email: contact@StoresAndMarket.com
Phone: 1-800-303-2996
Address: 272 Hull Avenue
City: Staten Island
State: NY, 10306
Country: United States
Website: http://www.StoresAndMarket.com

