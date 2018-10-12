Entertainment

Lucanum: The game of Basilicata is coming

The app created to discover Lucania with its typical products, its landscapes, its artists visiting 50 municipalities in a board game Made in Matera. Here is Lucanum, the latest creation at iInformatica, an innovative Sicilian-Sicilian SME, which today officially at the TTG presented its revolutionary game characterized by tradition and innovation.
Not the classic snake and ladders game, but a secret mission to be completed by exploring places, collecting typical products and remembering the Lucanis who have made the history of the region. A board game characterized by strategy with the plus of an application for smartphones and virtual reality. All available in Italian and English for an international tourist promotion.
The game board was created by the artist Cristiano Di Gabriele, while the application saw the contribution of Diego Sinito ‘, Vincenzo Ribaudo and Antonio Ruoto, talented people of the iInformatica company.
‘A new way of enhancing our land’ says Vito Santarcangelo, creator of Lucanum and administrator of iInformatica ‘with the combination of tradition and innovation in a game of society characterized by multiple game modes to ensure greater longevity and embrace more target. There are several companies that have immediately believed in Lucanum, and this represents a good wish for a good development for this new idea of ours “.
The limited edition game will be available from November.

Blog: https://www.iinformatica.it/2018/10/10/lucanum-arriva-il-gioco-della-basilicata/

WebSite: https://lucanum.it/

