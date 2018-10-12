Interviews and Features

IOC Picks Senegal as 1st African Host For Youth Olympics

The International Olympics Committee (IOC) has picked its first African host of any Olympics, formally awarding the 2022 Youth Games to Senegal. Senegal President Macky Sall was present to see IOC members confirm the executive board’s preference from four candidates. Senegal will host the youth games in three places: Dakar; a new city of Diamniadio, close to the capital; and the coastal resort of Saly.

