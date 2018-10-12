Business

Intelligent Transport System Market Report 2018 – Garmin Ltd., Siemens, Tomtom International BV, Thales Group

Comment(0)

Intelligent transportation system (ITS) is advanced application which aim to deliver innovative services relating to different modes of transport and traffic management. ITS enable users to be better informed and make more coordinated and make use of transport networks smarter. ITS includes car navigation, security CCTV system, parking guidance and information systems, traffic signal control systems and more advanced applications which uses services like cloud service and big data.

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/intelligent-transport-system-market-report/request-sample

Major driving factors for this market are increasing level of population and government initiatives towards development of smart cities. However, slow growth of infrastructure in the developing countries and high cost of installation are major restraining factors for this market. Development of smart cities and smart vehicles that operates on intelligent system is creating future opportunities for the intelligent transportation system market.

The intelligent transportation system market is segmented into product type, application and geography. On the basis of type, the intelligent transportation system market is segmented into ATPS, ATIS, ATMS, APTS, ANPR and cooperative systems. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into road safety and surveillance, public transport, freight management, traffic management, automotive telematics, environment protection, automated vehicles, road user charging and parking management.

The geographic segment is bifurcated as following: North America bifurcated into the U.S., Canada and Mexico, whereas Europe has been further segmented into Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain and Others. The countries covered under Asia-Pacific are China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Others. Rest of the world (RoW) includes South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players for intelligent transportation system market are Garmin Ltd., Siemens, Tomtom International BV, Thales Group, Denso Corporation, Q-Free ASA,Denso Corporation, Efcon International, Transcore Inc.,Lanner Electronics, Iteris Inc., Ricardo plc, and Savari Inc. among others.

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/intelligent-transport-system-market-report

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of ITS market with respect to major segments such as product type and application of the market.
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024.
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities.
An exhaustive regional analysis ITS market.
Profile of key players of the ITS market, which include key financials, product & services and new developments.

Scope of Intelligent Transportation System Market

Product Type Segments

ATPS
ATIS
ATMS
APTS
ANPR
cooperative systems

Application Segments

Road Safety and Surveillance
Public Transport
Freight Management
Traffic Management
Automotive Telematics
Environment Protection
Automated Vehicles
Road User Charging
Parking Management

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/intelligent-transport-system-market-report/request-customization

Geographical Segments

North America

US
Canada
Mexico

Europe

Germany
France
United Kingdom
Spain
Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America
Middle East
Africa
Contact Us

Mr. Jack
Market Research Outlet
Tel: +91-848-487-8760
Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com
Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com
Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com

Related Articles
Business

Polycarbonate Market Research Report Type, Trends, Features, Application, Analysis Forecast to 2027

Polycarbonate Market: Overview: According to the Organisation International des Constructers automobiles (OICA), international organization consisting members form 39 countries, automotive industry has produced overall 94.97 million vehicles expanding at 4.5% annual growth in 2016. Changing Lifestyle, economic development in emerging countries, increasing purchasing power of middle income strata have led the greater adoption of commercial […]
Business

St. Louis Hair Transplant Mentor To Offer Affordable Pricing System

editor

Leading provider of hair transplant services St. Louis Hair Transplant Mentor has provided information on its website related to the pricing of its services. In addition to pricing information, the hair transplant company based in the Midwest has specified several measures the company has taken to increase the affordability of its hair transplant services. St. […]
Business

Strategic Overview of the Oxidizing and Bleaching Agents Market

Common bleaching powder is prepared by combining calcium hypochlorite, calcium hydroxide, and calcium chloride. Among these, calcium hypochlorite is a recognized dye and is widely considered as a type of chlorine-based bleaching agent. Read report overview at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/oxidizing-bleaching-agents-market.html Bleaching agents are generally either oxidizers or reducers. Oxidizing bleaching specialists constitute a significant part of dying agents. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *