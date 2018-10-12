High-quality Seamless Pipe Quality Identification Method

1. The cross section is elliptical because the manufacturer has to reduce the amount of pressure in front of the finished roll in order to save material. The strength of the rebar is greatly reduced, and it does not meet the standard of the rebar dimensions.

2. The high-pressure seamless steel pipe of high-quality fertilizer equipment has uniform composition, the tonnage of the cold-shearing machine is high, and the end face of the cutting head is smooth and tidy. However, due to poor material, the surface of the cutting head often has a phenomenon of falling meat, that is, unevenness, and no Metallic luster. And because the fake inferior products manufacturers have fewer heads, big ears will appear at the head and tail.

3. The high-pressure seamless pipe material for the pseudo-deterioration fertilizer device contains many impurities, the density of the steel is small, and the size is too bad, so in the absence of the vernier caliper, it can be weighed and checked. For example, for rebar 20, the national standard specifies a maximum negative tolerance of 5%. At a fixed length of 9 M, its single theoretical weight is 120 kg.

Its minimum weight should be: 120X (l-5%) = 114 kg. The actual weight of a single root is less than 114 kg, which is a high-pressure seamless pipe for pseudo-deterioration equipment because its negative tolerance exceeds 5%. In general, the effect of the phasing weighing will be better, mainly considering the problem of cumulative error and probability theory.

11. The inner diameter size fluctuates greatly because of the reason; l), the steel temperature is unstable and there is a yin and yang surface. 2) The composition of steel is not uniform. 3), due to the simplification of the equipment, the foundation strength is low, and the rolling mill has a large bounce. There will be a large change in the inner diameter in the same week, and such a steel bar is unevenly stressed and easily broken.

4. The trademarks and printing of high-quality materials are relatively standardized.

5. Fertilizer equipment uses high-pressure seamless pipe with a diameter of 16 or more. The distance between the two trademarks is more than 1m.

6. Longitudinal tendons of high-pressure seamless pipes for pseudo-deteriorating fertilizer equipment are often wavy

7. Because of the lack of driving, the high-pressure seamless pipe manufacturers of the pseudo-deteriorating fertilizer equipment are loosely packaged. The sides are oval.