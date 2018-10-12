Uncategorized

E-Construct: Engineering Consulting Firms | Home Builders | Corporate Training

Comment(0)

ECONSTRUCT Design & Build Pvt Ltd is a leading consultancy and contracting company in India that has executed construction work for some of the most significant projects in the country. We continue to alter the structural landscape through several other prestigious projects in the residential, commercial, and Institutional space.

Our expertise across diverse infrastructure domains is evident through the successful execution of various projects covering:

Residential Constructions – Ultra Modern Skyscrapers, Luxury Villas and more.
Commercial & Institutional Constructions – IT Parks, Office Complexes, Hotels, Shopping Malls, Schools, Hospitals etc.
Road Constructions – Earthwork & Paving, Electrification, Landscaping, Widening,
Infrastructure Development – Underground water tanks, Overhead water tanks, Septic tanks, Compound Walls, Landscape Design, Rainwater harvesting etc.

Since inception, we have steadily attained substantial client’s satisfaction and value addition for our projects. With an impressive track record of one of the fast growing company and several projects due for completion, we are all geared up to set new benchmarks in the upcoming future.

Our success stems from the steely resolve of our young, passionate and dedicated team of qualified and experienced engineers, supervisors, technicians and administrative staff. Their expertise enables a quick flow of knowledge and efficient decision-making throughout the organization.

Related Articles
Uncategorized

The Green Coffee Beans Extract Capsules Online Offers Best Results to Enhance Your Health

There are many people looking for the best products that can help to reduce their excess body weight.There is no doubt that just exercises or workouts cannot burn those excess calories but should also be supplemented with the right diet for the body to enhance the metabolic rate and burn the excess calories. In this […]
Uncategorized

EuroSciCon Conference on Biotechnology and Bioengineering 2019

EuroSciCon is happy to announce its next conference “Biotechnology and Bioengineering 2019” which is to be held on March 4-6, 2019 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The event highlights the theme ’Novel Trends and Advances in Biotechnology and Bioengineering ’. Researchers, academicians, students , scientists , doctors and industrialists all are invited to the conference to share […]
Uncategorized

Song lyrics print

Song lyrics art – WHAT EXACTLY ARE THEY? We sell High Quality Canvas Art Prints. Each artwork is printed and framed to order. We print at high resolution, using the latest Ultrachrome Inks ensuring sharp and vivid results every time. The prints are then professionally box framed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *