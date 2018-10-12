Business

Detectamet achieves international recognition for occupational health and safety in the workplace

Detectamet is proud to be one of the first companies in the detectable food safety industry to receive international recognition for occupational health and safety (OH&S), by gaining the new ISO 45001:2018 standard.

ISO 45001 is the world’s first International Standard for OH&S, published in March 2018. It provides a framework to increase safety, reduce workplace risks and enhance health and well-being at work, enabling an organisation to proactively improve its OH&S performance.

Safety is at the core of the Detectamet business and by achieving this standard it highlights to our partners both domestically and internationally that Detectamet is a reputable pioneering force in food safety.

Helen Morrison, Group Managing Director commented, ‘A safe and healthy work place is key to Detectamet’s success. The framework used in ISO 45001 addresses concerns that can lead to long-term health issues and absence from work, as well as those that give rise to accidents, therefore enhancing staff morale. Our aim is to create a culture where employees are encouraged to take an active role from identifying and avoiding risks to promoting and protecting mental health, enabling us provide the best products and service in the industry.’

